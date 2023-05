Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track we can see Abhimanyu and Akshara, aka Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod, reach the court where we see Abhimanyu's lawyer, humiliate Abhinav (Jai Soni), and his financial condition. Kairav (Abeer Singh Godhwani) gets very angry to hear this, and Abhimanyu gets upset and tries to explain to Manjari (Ami Trivedi) that he doesn't want to take Abhinav's financial condition into court. Let's see what Abhinav does to take Abhir into custody. Abhinav and Akshara think about their future: if Abhimanyu takes Abhir, how can they live? On the other side, Akshara makes Abhinav realize that he is the person who always protects Abhir and also that Abhir wants money to grow, but he needs him to grow up the right way. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twist: Abhimanyu crosses all limits to get Abhir back into his life, will he also break his promise to Neil?

Akshara and Abhinav's poverty mocked in court

In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we can see Abhinav (Jai Soni)start his career as a driver because Abhinav is a self-dependent, honest person, and he did not take any help from Goenkas. Later, we can see Abhinav drive a cab and take Nishtha as a passenger and bring her to the Birla house, where we can see Abhimanyu give him the fare, which Abhinav said if he adds one rupees also, then it will be a shagun for him, but later we can see Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) clearly tell Abhinav that God will always fulfil his dream. Accept Abhir because Abhir is Abhimanyu's son. We will have to wait to see if Abhimanyu understands the importance of Abhinav in Abhir's life.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twist

In the future track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see that it might be possible that in court, Akshara and Abhinav face humiliation in front of judges. It might be possible to see this Abhimanyu take a stand for Abhinav and give him Abhir because Abhimanyu can realize that Abhinav is the man who saves Abhir, which is why he is the first person who has more rights on Abhir's life.