Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming big twist: Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and Jay Soni starrer TV show has taken a dramatic turn in the story. It began as a love story between Abhimanyu and Akshara and is now all about Abhira's separation despite having kids. AbhiRa fans are pretty sad about the way the story has moved forward in the last couple of days. In the latest episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we saw Manjiri constantly imagining Abhimanyu and Akshara together. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twist: Akshara loves Abhinav, but he leaves her; Will Aarohi stand between AbhiRa again?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai shocking twist

In the upcoming episode of Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod starrer, we will see Akshara and Aarohi throwing a bachelor's party for Kairav. They both get drunk and start blabbering. Akshara and Aarohi turn bros for Kairav but they end up discussing their kids which just leaves Kairav bored at his bachelor's party. Later, as Akshara and Aarohi are super drunk, Kairav takes them home. Akshara stops him and tells him that she wants to confess her feelings to her husband. She confesses 'I love You' but there's gonna be a twist. Abhinav will not be the one who will hear Akshara's confession. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twist: Akshara to express her love to Abhinav; Manjari’s plan to fail?

Fans of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai lash out at makers

Abhimanyu and Akshara make for one of the most amazing pair on TV. Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod have aced their characters. They made everyone fall in love with Akshara and Abhimanyu aka AbhiRa. But today they are no longer together. Moreover, Akshara has confessed to being in love with Abhinav, which they are finding hard to digest. Fans loved Jay Soni's character in the beginning but the loyal Abhira fans soon started trolling him. Abhinav is in love with Akshara but believes Akshara is still in love with Abhimanyu. That adding to today's episode wherein Aarohi and Akshara got drunk has not gone down well with the online fans it seems. They have some drastic reactions to the episode. Check out the reactions here: Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twist: Abhinav wants AbhiRa to reunite, takes a drastic step to see Abhir happy

Trending Now

Yukkkk such a pukeworthy EPISODE

GUYS Stop talking about shit show, This shit PH & starplus using #harshadchopda #pranalirathod fan's & abhira popularity to highlight that chomu#harshadchopda #pranalirathod@zamahabib

ki soch kya hai hu@StarPlus

@rishimandial pic.twitter.com/E4MWpkT12G — Ravan raj (Abhimanyu Devotee??) (@harshadabhira) June 15, 2023

The MAKERS treated the FL OF GEN3 LIKE A TISSUE PAPER.

I was addicted to it,I FEEL MORE EMBARRASSED. #Yrkkh — Sneha Thakral (@SnehaThakral2) June 15, 2023

I am not telling this as abhira fan but ssly agar navra confession dena tha Toh kuch built up toh dete ! This now is looking completely out of place, like out of nowhere ak suddenly felt for nav & went & confessed! Hei? Logic?Till yesterday she had no feelings, aaj kya ? #yrkkh — Ash__v (@iam_Ash2410) June 15, 2023

The amount of besharam writers taken ppl's love for #Harshali for granted go to hell no #Abhira no #yrkkh will watch old episodes will watch yesterday episode infinite times....not gonna watch this crap bullshit where abusers,criminals,cameo for no reason r hailed more than fl ml — Manisha (@Manisha7sha) June 15, 2023

Yes for me too both of them died…so do whatever you want makers..but please have some guts and show navra on the promos…instead of promoting abhira #yrkkh https://t.co/IoNDBHasNa — Rithika? (@rithika990) June 15, 2023

Cnt blv @zamahabib destroying masterpiece,just to satisfy ego Its sad to he is consistently butchering og ckt to Glorify?dnt knw abt yll bt 4me?ckt is responsible for butchering major storylines & erasing d og Ckt ARC

lame storyline,lame writers,annoying cameo@StarPlus #yrkkh — artistickomal (@komalpatil03) June 15, 2023

After watching todays episode ..y all of sudden AK confessed her love???I mean it does not have the start r end of feeling..we can decide it in next episode.#yrkkh — Madthoughts (@gsumasree) June 15, 2023

#yrkkh is going to end soon and there will be no gen 4 because no audience want to connect with this show. I have been watching this since beginning. For me actual, perfect couple close to reality was Akshara Naitik. So many problems came but they were so strong they survived. https://t.co/8ncTzynGnd — Vandy (@VandanaBhanot) June 15, 2023

I would have enjoyed today's episode is Ak and Aaru were shown drunk in presence o ABHIMANYU AND NEIL ?‍♀️#yrkkh #abhira — Isha Ingle (@ishaingle16) June 15, 2023

DKP what is wrong with you and your team. we had hope, its all washed away with your dirtiness. drunk state confession, serisously? i’m signing off from this show, not worth my time and money. DKP is a cheapster. ZAMA habib, whatever his name is, you are useless. #yrkkh #AbhiRa — sia (@siajain16) June 15, 2023

After this even if nav dies or reunion happens it does not make any sense…keep your sasta reunion to yourself markers ………….hope the trp goes lowest and is out of top 5 soon #yrkkh — Rithika? (@rithika990) June 15, 2023

Why #AbhimanyuBirla can't get a new fl. Why fans don't make a trend for new fl!

How can Ak gets a free pass everytime just because she's a fl?. A man is bashed even for the slightest mistakes, but just because Ak is a woman, ppl are still manifesting Abhi.. ra reuinion. #yrkkh — lee (@Lina233988Lee) June 15, 2023

Also please don't vote for anyone in the upcoming award show. Let them get engagement by akshnav fd.

I might sound harsh to solos.

But this is the best you can do.

Let them be treated like any other normal show coz they are nothing special.#yrkkh #harshali#abhira — raja (@raja_a_b_c) June 15, 2023

Exactly. Ignorance is the best thing to do. #Yrkkh #Abhira — ÄrŸa ReŸeS ♥️? (@Arya_Reyes24) June 15, 2023

Meanwhile, in the upcoming episode, it is said that Abhinav will sacrifice himself for Abhimanyu and hence leave Akshara heartbroken. Will Abhimanyu and Akshara reunite thereafter? For one, some AbhiRa fans are not up for the reunion like that after so many dramatic twists. Let's wait and watch what is in store in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai next.