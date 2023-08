Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming story: Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s current storyline has been quite interesting. Abhinav’s character in the show has added spice to the love story of Abhimanyu and Akshara. As we all know, Jay Soni aka Abhinav’s character will exit the show. In the latest episodes, we saw how Abhir runs away to Kasauli to meet his mother who is sick. Abhimanyu and the Birla family gets worried and do their best to find the kid. The Goenkas also try their best to find Abhir. Akshara and Abhinav break down knowing about Abhir. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhimanyu is heartbroken after Abhir calls him Docman from Dadda; fans cannot stop praising actor’s performance

However, Akshara and Abhimanyu set out to find Abhir and are successful in finding their child. Abhir returns home and makes a heartbreaking request to Abhimanyu.

Abhir will be seen calling Abhimanyu as DocMan again and not Dadda. This comes as a shock for him and Manjari as well. Abhir will also request him to let him be with his mother, Akshara and father, Abhinav.

Abhimanyu will break down, but he will allow Abhir to go with his parents. He will give the kid’s hand in Akshara’s hand. However, he will soon leave the place. However, Akshara will understand his emotional state and will follow him.

She will be seen feeling guilty as Abhimanyu falls down on the road and cries inconsolably. Akshara will see try to console Abhimanyu but she will stop herself. She will remember the time when court had snatched away Abhir from her and how she broke down.

Talking about Jay Soni’s character, he has been loved as Abhinav and his death news has broken the hearts of many fans. Jay Soni also spoke about the love he got for Abhinav. Speaking to BollywoodLife, he shared, “It was unexpected that the journey of Abhinav would turn like this. In the beginning, I was just clueless. I was taking one step at a time. I was not aware of what would happen in the future. Whatever I knew I was doing. Abhinav’s character was growing slowly. So it was not an overnight thing. It was a whole process, a whole journey.”