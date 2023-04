Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming spoiler alert: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is going to be very interesting for viewers. In the latest episode, finally, we saw Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) learning the truth about Abhir (Shreyansh Kaurav). We saw Abhimanyu trying his best to stop Abhir from going to the US. Abhimanyu reaches Goenka's house, and has a breakdown. He cannot control his emotions after seeing Abhir. Abhimanyu spends some quality time with Abhir as well. Akshara (Pranali Rathod) is really worried, thinking about what Abhimnayu will do, but Akshara has been studying law for the past 5 years. It seems because she knew one day she will have to fight for her son. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twist: Akshara shows Abhimanyu his place with regards to Abhir

Aarohi once again blames Akshara

In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Manjari (Ami Trivedi) starting preparations for Aarohi (Karishma Sawant) and Abhimanyu's wedding, but Abhimnayu (Harshad Chopda) clearly states that till the time Abhir's surgery is done, he will not get married. We see Abhimanyu calling Dr Roy in Udaipur to perform Abhir's surgery. He also stops Abhir from leaving for the US. On Birla's side, everyone feels strange about Abhimanyu's behaviour towards Abhir. Let's see what will happen when Manjari and all the Birlas learn about Abhir. On the other side, Aarohi once again blames Akshara (Pranali Rathod)and laments that she came back into her life. Let's see what Akshara will say, whether she speaks the truth or she keeps quiet like always.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twist

In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai next, we might see a custody track. It might be possible that Abhimanyu will yet again not realise his mistakes. He will again become old Abhimanyu, who is a very angry young man. It might be possible that Abhinav might sacrifice his love for Abhir, as Abhir really likes his dockman. Let's see if Abhir chooses his father or his lifesaver. It might be possible that he chooses Abhinav, as he knows Abhinav cannot leave with him. The upcoming track is going to be very interesting, as so many twists and turns are coming up for the viewers.