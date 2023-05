Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming spoiler alert: The current plot of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai revolves around a father's love for Abhir, and the other side is the responsibility of Roohi. What will Abhimanyu choose? We see in the latest episode that Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) really loves Abhir (Shreyansh Kaurav) but Roohi (Heera Mishra) cannot see this as she believes that Abhimanyu is only her poppy and no one can snatch him away from her. Later, we can see Roohi destroy everything because of her anger, and every one blames Aarohi (Karishma Sawant) for Roohi's upbringing. Later, we can see Akshara (Pranali Rathod) go and talk with Abhimanyu and tell him that Roohi is his first priority and he should take care of this. Later, we can see Manjari (Ami Trivedi) come and hear the truth about Abhir. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai twist: Fans come out in Abhimanyu's defense as he cheers for Abhir over Roohi; call Aarohi a 'bad parent' [VIEW TWEETS]

Akshara makes Abhimanyu realize his responsibility

In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see that now Manjari (Ami Trivedi) knows the truth and starts fighting with Akshara (Pranali Rathod) about why she kept this secret from them. On the other hand, we can see that this was the major turn in the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai show, in which Manjari came into Goenka's house and told everyone about Abhir. Now let's see what happens in the upcoming episodes: whether Manjari wants Abhir from Akshara or whether Manjari will forget everything and once again accept Akshara. Also Read - Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin maintain 3rd, 6th spots; India's Best Dancer takes a big jumps: Check TOP 10 most-liked TV shows

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twist

In the future track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see that Abhimanyu chooses Aarohi and Roohi because Akshara reminds him that Abhir is his blood but Roohi is his soul, and also because Abhimanyu reminds him of his promise, which he gives to Neil, and Abhimanyu decides that he should always be Abhir's docman. Also, we see in the coming episodes that Manjari wants Abhir, and Abhimanyu makes her understand that because of their mistakes, they are now at loss. Abhir: The truth is that Abhir is the son of Akshara and Abhinav. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twist: Roohi is following in the footsteps of Aarohi; will Abhimanyu's upbringing change her?