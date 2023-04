Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming spoiler alert: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's latest episode is going to be very emotional for viewers. Finally, we saw Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) wearing black goggles because he hides his tears from everyone. Manjari (Ami Trivedi) asks him the reason, and Abhimanyu explains everything, including why he had such a connection with Abhir which he does not understand. On the other hand, Akshara (Pranali Rathod) is attempting to leave for the US as soon as she can. Later, we can see Akshara reading the letter that Abhimanyu writes for Abhi. The twist comes when Abhinav (Jay Soni) and Abhimanyu talk; everything they say is recorded in Abhimanyu's phone, and Abhimanyu hears the truth about Abhir's biological father. Also Read - Shraddha Arya in Kundali Bhagya to Ami Trivedi in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and more: TV actresses who've played mom to actors closer to their age

Abhimanyu take some legal action to stop Akshara

In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the story is getting very interesting, as Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) seeks the truth about Abhir. Abhimanyu reaches the hospital to find out more information about Abhir, Akshara comes and hides Abhir's file from Abhimanyu. But when Abhimanyu sees Akshara and confronts her about Abhir, she tells him the truth. She says in the case of Abhir's case, only rights of Abhinav (Jai Soni) matter as he has cared for him since he was a baby. She says he means the world to him. Abhimanyu said nothing because he has no rebuttal. Let's see what Abhimanyu will say in the future? Will he allow Akshara (Pranali Rathod) to go to the US, or will he take some legal action to stop Akshara?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fans are hoping for the AbhiRa with Abhir bringing them closer after all the heartbreak and hurt feelings. Now what happens to Aarohi? Will Abhimanyu again break his promise, as he has so many times before? Akshara will suffer because of Abhimanyu? Let's see what Abhimanyu decides this time. Will he realize his mistake and never break his promise again like he did for Roohi?