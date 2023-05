Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming spoiler alert: In the current track, we see that Abhinav (Jai Soni) and Akshara (Pranali Rathod) are going to summer camp, where we can see, incidentally, that Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) and Aarohi (Karishma Sawant) also reach. Seeing each other, they are getting insecure and decide to leave from there, but later, we can see that because of Roohi's (Heera Mishra) and Abhir's (Shreyansh Kaurav) happiness, they decide to stay. On the other side, Muskan and Kairav's (Abeer Singh Godhwani) love grows, but Kairav clearly says to Muskan that he is not going to get married. Later, we can see that Muskan really loves Kairav and tells Leela Amma that she is going to get married. On the other side, we can see that Abhimanyu understands that Abhinav is the best father for Abhir, as he is very calm in nature and also teaches Abhir to always be calm and not fight with others. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming episode: Abhimanyu wants rights over his child; will Akshara take legal action to stop him?

Abhimanyu forgets about his promise

In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehalata Hai, we see that Akshara( Pranali Rathod) and Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) fight for Abhir, and later we see that Abhimanyu gets very possessive about Abhir. When Manjari arrives, is she going to know everything? Let's see what happens in the upcoming episode. It might be possible that Manjari knows the truth about Abhir. It is going to be very interesting for viewers to see what Manjari (Ami Trivedi) decides to do for Abhir. It might be possible that she is going to forgive Akshara and regret whatever she did. Let's see what will happen to Aarohi (Karishma Sawant) and Roohi and their future because now Abhimanyu only wants his child and forgets about his promises to Neil that he is going to take care of Aarohi and his child

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twist

In the future track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see that Abhir's truth finally came to be known to the Goenka and Birla families. Now Manjri and Abhimanyu want him as the heir of the family, which Akshara cannot allow. Later, we can see that Abhimanyu cannot understand anything and decides to file a custody case. Now what will Abhinav and Akshara do? Will they lose Abhir forever? It might not be because Abhir always chose his superhero, his father, because he knows if he is alive, it is because of Abhinav.