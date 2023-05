Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track, we can see Abhir (Shreyansh Kaurav) reaching out to cajole Roohi (Heera Mishra) as Roohi is upset with him, but Roohi did not talk with Abhir; she has become very insecure. As we see, Kairav (Abeer Singh Godhwani) came to Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) with a legal notice that Abhimanyu would meet only Abhir if Abhinav (Jai Soni) and Akshara (Pranali Rathod) gave permission. Listening to this: Abhimanyu gets angry. On the other side, Akshara also gets worried about Kairav's actions. Let's see what Abhimanyu's next move is and what he will do. Manjari (Ami Trivedi) makes Abhimanyu understand that this time he won't stop; he will fight for Abhir. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twist: Abhimanyu and Akshara fight for Abhir's custody; who will Abhir choose?

Akshara's financial condition may cause her to lose Abhir

In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see that finally Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda)and Akshara (Pranali Rathod) reached the court, where we see that because of Akshara and Abhinav's (Jai Soni) financial condition, the court rules in favour for Abhimanyu because of Abhir's upbringing and his bright future. He wants a healthy life and future, which Abhimanyu proves that Akshara is not capable of. On the other side, Aarohi is going to help Akshara, as she knows if Akshara and her family go from here, everything will be fine. Let's see what the future of Abhir will be: will he stay with his parents or with his docman?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twist

In future episodes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see that it might be possible that the court is giving Abhir's custody to Abhimanyu, but later on, when the court asks Abhir where he wants to stay, he clearly says his parents' names. Now we have to wait to see if Abhimanyu finally understands or not that Akshara and Abhinav are the best parents for Abhir because, as viewers are really aware of Abhimanyu's anger, which already ruined Roohi and Aarohi's lives later on, it might be possible that Akshara and Abhinav never go to Kasauli and always stay in Udaipur to give Abhir the best future.