Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twist: Samridhii Shukla, Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe starrer TV show is riding high on the triangle of Abhira, Armaan and Ruhi right now. It is going to continue for a while. Abhira is married to Armaan. Ruhi is in love with Armaan but is married to his brother, Rohit. The love triangle is at a crucial point in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai now. In the upcoming episode, we will see more of it.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhira gets everyone to do Kathputli dance

In the upcoming episode of the popular TV show, we will see Dadisaa (Anita Raj) being ditched by dancers for a fundraiser event. Abhira comes to their rescue. She will get not just Armaan and Ruhi but also Dadisaa to dance together. In the upcoming episodes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see a Kathputli dance taking place. After a long time, we will see the whole family taking part in the event. We will have Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) and Dadisaa's performance and also Armaan, Abhira and Ruhi's performance. Armaan and Abhira are twinning and look adorable together.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Ruhi craves for Armaan's attention

During the Kathputli dance, we will see Ruhi trying to get close to Armaan again. Well, Armaan has been considering Ruhi as a friend since she married his brother. While Armaan (Shehzada Dhami) has shared that Abhira is only his responsibility for one year, Ruhi is in the delusion that Armaan will come back to her. Armaan has been greatly relying on Ruhi's help so that Abhira can complete her studies. Recently, we saw Ruhi (Pratiksha Honmukhe) feeling Armaan finds her trustworthy and considered it as another sign that he still has feelings for her.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Armaan shares a heartfelt hug with Abhira; romance in the air?

Apart from the Kathputli dance, we will also see a bedroom dance sequence of Abhira and Armaan. Abhira is in a jolly mood. She is dancing her heart out. On the other hand, Armaan has just returned from work. At first, he seems disinterested in Abhira's dance but later joins her. And after the dance, we see Armaan pulling Abhira in a heartfelt embrace. Is this the beginning of their romance? Will this finally set the Abhimaan 'ship' sail that fans have been so eagerly looking forward to?

Armaan Saa Loosing his control ?

Ruhi is about to have Liver Attack bhery soon???#yrkkh #AbhiMaan https://t.co/p9CTCyyjsX — ??????✨ (@aachal_p12) February 28, 2024

But there's also Charu's drama coming up. How will it affect Abhira and Armaan's relationship? It would be interesting to see.