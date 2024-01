Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is winning hearts. The show is getting all the attention because of its interesting twists and turns. The TRPs of the show have been amazing now. People have started accepting the new generation of the show. We have all seen in the recent episodes of Ruhi has been obsessed with Armaan. She has been getting jealous of Armaan for supporting Abhira. Ruhi loves Armaan and has completely forgotten Rohit. However, Armaan has been good to Ruhi only because he feels guilty for not accepting their love before. Abhira is unaware of Ruhi and Armaan's past and hence, does not understand Ruhi's hatred for her. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler: Ruhi burns Abhira's assignment; Swarna warns the former to move on from Armaan

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming twist: Abhira loses her internship; blames Armaan for not fulfilling his responsibility

Ruhi's obsession for Armaan

Recently, we saw how Armaan took a stand against Ruhi, Swarna and Surekha for ruining Abhira's documents that did not let her give her exams. Armaan has been trying to make Ruhi and others realise how serious career is for Abhira. Ruhi gets irritated with it and asks Armaan to stop talking about his wife. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Ruhi blames Abhira for snatching her most precious thing; Armaan worries about the truth coming out

Trending Now

Armaan realises that he has been very rude to Ruhi and wants to apologise. In the upcoming episode, we will see Armaan planning to go out with Ruhi so that he can say sorry. However, Ruhi feels that Armaan still loves her and wants to spend time with her.

Ruhi will feel that Armaan is slowly realising that they are meant to be together and he will now take care of her as he loves her. However, Armaan will just apologise for his rude behaviour. While returning home, Ruhi and Armaan's car will break down near a jungle area.

Ruhi and Armaan spend a night together?

They will find no mechanic and will soon see a small hut where they will decide to wait. Abhira who is unaware that Armaan is gone to meet Ruhi and not for any meeting, will soon go behind him to give him his file. She will see Armaan's car on the way and will search for him.

She will get shocked to see Armaan and Ruhi together in a hut where Ruhi will hug Armaan. While Armaan will try to get away from her, Abhira will get hurt seeing this. She will soon come to know about their relationship.

A look at actors who were offered Abhimanyu's role in YRKKH before Harshad Chopda

Talking about the new entry in the show, as per reports, we will see Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Raj Anadkat might enter the show as Abhir Birla. However, nothing has been confirmed about the same.