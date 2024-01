Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler alert: Samridhii Shukla, Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe starrer TV show is winning hearts every single day. Be it Abhira's antics and one-liners, Armaan's caring nature or Ruhi's random sisterly acts towards Abhira. And makers are introducing new and interesting twists every day to keep the audience intrigued. Slowly and gradually, Armaan and Abhira are coming closer. On the other hand, Ruhi is getting all delulu about Armaan and his feelings.

In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Ruhi (Pratiksha Honmukhe) returning to the Poddar mansion. While everyone gets happy, they also question her on her sudden return. Ruhi shares that Armaan made her understand. However, Ruhi has come back believing that Armaan (Shehzada Dhami) still loves her. On the other hand, Armaan is determined to stay away from Ruhi. He questions Abhira for lying to his family. Abhira reveals that his family found out about his fake meeting. Abhira tells him that she saw him with the 'chit wali ladki'. Armaan tells Abhira half truth. He admits that he was with his ex-girlfriend but does not reveal that he was with Ruhi. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twist: Rohit returns but in critical state; will he bring Armaan-Ruhi close or start afresh?

Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) understands and gets going. However, Armaan is perplexed. He finds it odd that Abhira has nothing to say to him about meeting his ex all alone or the fact that he lied to her. Abhira reasons that he is not her real Pati. She calls him fake Pati and starts studying. Abhira's silence does not sit right with Armaan. He gets restless and cannot sleep. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai twist: Fans find Armaan's closeness with Ruhi 'absolutely cringe'; demand another male lead for Abhira

In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Ruhi giving Armaan his clothes for the party. She says nobody would be able to take their eyes off him. She also applies a kala teeka on him. Later, Abhira also gives him clothes and suggests a different combination. Armaan comes down and on being questioned by his cousins, he reveals that his clothes were Abhira's suggestions. Is Armaan subtly hinting at Ruhi that he has moved on? Has Armaan started giving preference to Abhira over Ruhi? Well, it could be that Armaan might want to make a statement to Ruhi about maintaining boundaries. Let's see how Ruhi will react to Armaan choosing Abhira's clothes over her outfit.