Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twists: After Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod quit the show, many wondered how the story will shape up next and whether the TRPs will work in favour of the show. However, Samridhii Shukla, Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe starrer TV show is winning hearts from the moment go. And now, more twists and turns have poured in for the audience.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twists: Yuvraaj to threaten Abhira?

In the upcoming episode of Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami starrer, we will see Yuvraaj attacking Abhira. He is here for vengeance. He wants to take Abhira back with him and marry her. Yuvraaj has been obsessed with Abhira all along. However, Arman had turned into Abhira's saviour. On Akshara's insistence on her deathbed, Armaan had married Abhira. Not just that he even put him in jail. But Yuvraj with his father's connection had come out of jail. He soon began a search for Abhira and landed up at Poddar's doorstep. Sanjay is also helping Yuvraj out with his plan. And now, Yuvraaj will attack Abhira again. This time, he will show his face to Abhira. Poor Abhira will be shocked to the core. Yuvraaj asks Abhira to never leave him and when she tries to leave, he holds her back with a dupatta-like drape. However, it gets stuck around her neck, leaving her breathless and scared for her life.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twists: Dadisaa to separate Abhira and Armaan?

In the next episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Abhira reaching the Poddar house. She is smeared in gulaal. Armaan is shocked upon seeing Abhira's condition. At the same time, Dadisaa gets a call regarding a case for Madhav. She asks Armaan to go and handle the case. Armaan was about to calm Abhira down seeing her state of mind and being. But Dadisa sends him off. She asks Abhira to let Armaan work on the case and not disturb him while he is working. We have seen that Madhav has complained to Vidya about she being only the bahu and not his wife in the Poddar house. It seems Dadisaa is following the same routine and making Armaan and Abhira follow Madhav and Vidya's footsteps. Will Armaan and Abhira change Dadisaa's way of thinking and running a family? Or will Dadisaa be successful in running Abhira and Armaan's relationship as well, just like Madhav and Vidya?