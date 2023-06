Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see that Kairav and Muskan are really happy to be with each other. On the other side, Kairav informs Aarohi (Karishma Sawant)about his wedding, but we will wait to see if Aarohi goes to Kasauli or not. Later on, we see that viewers are very happy with the ongoing track, but it is well said that good times do not always stay good. The upcoming twist is going to be very interesting as well as sad. We see that the preparations for the Kairav and Muskan wedding will start, but the interesting point is where the wedding will happen: in Udaipur or Kasauli? Let's wait to see the upcoming twist in the show of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twist: Abhinav loses his life while saving Abhimanyu; will Abhimanyu finally understand Akshara?

Manjari also comes to Kasauli to congratulate Kairav and Muskan

In the upcoming track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we may see that Goenkas nad Aarohi come in Kasauli to surprise them, and the most interesting twist is that Manjari also comes to Kasauli to congratulate Kairav and Muskan. Will she really change her mind, or is there any negative intention behind this? We have to wait for the twist in the show of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twist: Another blow to Akshara, how will she handle Abhinav's absence from her life?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top-running show on television, as we see many memories of Akshara Naitik, Kartik Naira, Kartik Seerat, and Akshara Abhimanyu. The viewers will also cry with them and laugh with them. This show has beautiful ups and downs. Well, the upcoming track is also going to be very beautiful, as we see within seven days Kairav and Muskan get married, and now viewers are with Akshara as the upcoming future track is going to be very difficult for Akshara and Abhir and, of course, for the viewers. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twist: Major misunderstanding between Abhinav-Akshara gets resolved; Abhimanyu heartbroken

In the future track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see many interesting twists and turns in which we may see Manjari's evil plan that she is coming to inform Abhir that Abhimanyu is his real father, but she will not be aware that Abhir will start hating Abhimanyu when he learns the truth, as he knows that his real father will leave him, and Akshara, well, this is going to break Abhimanyu when Abhir decides to never talk with him, but we will wait to see the twist that it might be possible that Abhinav is one who will again reunite Abhimanyu and Abhir, and then he will leave forever. In the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see Abhinav, who is played by Jai Soni. He is a fabulous actor, and viewers give him so much love and respect because he did so many things for Akshara and Abhir, but he never wants anything in return.