Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twists: Samridhii Shukla, Shehzada Dhami, Pratiksha Honmukhe starrer TV show will now finally see Rohit returning to the TV show. Shivam Khajuria had left the show in between due to prior commitments. The actor plays Rohit, Ruhi's husband in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Before leaving the show, Rohit had learned that Ruhi and Armaan were in love with each other and that Armaan sacrificed his love for Rohit. But he met with an accident. Fans had been eagerly waiting for Rohit's return to the show.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Rohit to return in the show?

Until now, in the latest episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we have seen Armaan taking care of Ruhi. However, due to his responsibilities towards Abhira, he has been divided between Ruhi (Pratiksha Honmukhe) and Abhira. When Rohit left, Armaan and the rest of the Poddar family members blamed Abhira for his disappearance. Later, they learned that Rohit (Shivam Khajuria) went on his own. He was about to return and had plans to annul his marriage with Ruhi. But, unfortunately, he met with a huge accident. His car fell down a cliff and Rohit was untraceable. But it's time Rohit returns to the show. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twist: Armaan and Ruhi spend a night together; will Abhira know their truth?

As per the latest Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai promo, Armaan (Shehzada Dhami) and Ruhi will receive a call. They both rush to the hospital and see a guy all bandaged up and lying on the bed. Things will now spice up in the show. Ruhi believed that Armaan was coming back to her. But with Rohit's return, things are going to change. Will Rohit give a fresh start to Ruhi and his marriage or will he go ahead with the annulment and reunite Armaan and Ruhi? Well, seeing the accident and his condition in the hospital, one may never know, he might suffer from memory loss and not remember the truth of Armaan and Ruhi. Anything is possible. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler: Ruhi burns Abhira's assignment; Swarna warns the former to move on from Armaan

Abhira to reveal Armaan-Ruhi's truth?

On the other hand, Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) sees Ruhi and Armaan sharing a hug. At home, Abhira is questioned about Armaan by the family members. Will Abhira spill the beans on Armaan and Ruhi? Moreover, Abhira is wondering about the truth of Armaan and Ruhi's equation. She has started to doubt their bond. Will she learn the truth and expose them? It will be interesting to see how Abhira would react since she has started to fall for Armaan.