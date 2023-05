Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming spoiler alert: In the current plot, we see that Aarohi (Karishma Sawant), Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda), Akshara (Pranali Rathod), and Abhinav (Jai Soni) reach summer camp with Abhir (Shreyansh Kaurav) and Roohi (Heera Mishra), where we can see that Abhir sees Abhimanyu's pictures in which he's wearing a groom's costume. Abhir and Roohi confront Abhimanyu, saying that when he gets married, Aarohi will see Abhimanyu and Akshara's wedding picture and cut it off, thinking about her future later. We can see in the summer camp that the game was started, in which every parent was tossing and taking turns to perform. We see that Akshara sings. It is clearly seen that Akshara has moved on, but Abhimanyu has not. Seeing this, Aarohi gets worried and decides to protect her family. Also Read - Kavya in Anupamaa, Bhavani Chavan in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and more: Top TV villains who had massive hriday parivartan that fans found hard to digest

Roohi becoming insecure

Roohi becoming insecure

In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see that Manjari (Ami Trivedi) sees Abhimanyu and Akshara's picture together, and she is getting upset and reaching for her at summer camp to start scolding Akshara (Pranali Rathod) Later, we can see Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) and Abhir make one team, and Roohi becomes aggressive to see the bond between Abhir and Abhimanyu. Later, we can see Roohi become very possessive about her poppy and exactly behave like Aarohi. We will see if Roohi becomes the same as Aarohi or if she changes as Abhimanyu gives her an upbringing.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twist

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twist

The future track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is getting super dramatic, in which we can see Akshara is finally moving on with Abhimanyu, and she is determined to never break her family at any cost. Manjari is going to learn the truth about Abhir from Abhimanyu's mouth because, when Manjari confronts Abhimanyu, it might be possible that Abhimanyu tells the truth in frustration. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is the number-one show on television. Let's wait to see the next twist and turn.

What will Manjri do to take Abhir from Akshara?