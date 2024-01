Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler: Samridhii Shukla, Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe starrer's makers are heavily relying on the love triangle between Abhira, Armaan and Ruhi to fetch in the TRPs. So far, it is working in the favour. The makers are also serving Abhira and Armaan's closeness and growing bond in episodes which had kept the audience hooked. In the latest episodes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we saw Ruhi leaving the house because of her fight with Armaan and Abhira. Now, she is back in the house. And she seems intent on growing closer to Armaan.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twist: Ruhi gets closer to Armaan

In the upcoming episode of Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami starrer TV show, we will see a new twist in which after returning home on Armaan's insistence and a misunderstanding, Ruhi is determined to get closer to Armaan. Ruhi believes, Armaan still has her in his heart. She believes, he still loves her. Ruhi is elated about the same while Armaan feels bad for making her too comfortable. In the upcoming Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai episode, we will see Armaan and the Poddars being invited to a party. At first, Abhira refuses to go due to an internship. However, at the end moment, she agrees to go. Armaan is happy. Ruhi will also reach the party. She will dance with Armaan and get close to him.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai twist: Will Abhira get jealous of Armaan and Ruhi's closeness?

Abhira will be left standing all by herself on the dance floor when Ruhi joins Armaan. It looks as though Armaan forgets Abhira has joined him for the party. Will seeing Armaan and Ruhi together, add to her doubts? Abhira has already questioned Armaan about his bond with Ruhi. Recently, she saw Armaan hugging a woman, his ex, not knowing that she was Ruhi. Will Abhira put two and two together and learn that Ruhi is Armaan's ex? Abhira and Armaan are also coming close to each other slowly and gradually. Will seeing Armaan's closeness with Ruhi ignite her jealousy? Abhira has no one and she has grown attached to Armaan. However, she is yet to realise it.