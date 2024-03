Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler Alert: Samridhii Shukla, Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe starrer TV show have been riding high on family drama and the love triangle between Ruhi, Armaan and Abhira. Ruhi and Armaan initially loved each other. However, some misunderstandings led to Ruhi and Rohit's wedding. Rohit learned the truth about their relationship. He disappeared and promised everyone to return soon but met with an accident. Ruhi continued to live with the Poddars just to be close to Armaan and somehow convince him to find a way to make their relationship come true. But soon, she is going to hit a roadblock.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twist: Ruhi manipulates Armaan

In the latest episodes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we have seen the Goenkas wanting to get Ruhi married since Rohit has been missing for a good amount of time. They feel Ruhi should move on. And now, Poddars have agreed too. Goenka has a family friend whose son Manav has been suggested for the alliance. Ruhi does not wish to get married since she loves Armaan. Hence, Ruhi put the decision on Armaan. She tells the Poddars to get Armaan to meet Manav and decide if he is right for her or not. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhira, Dadisaa's growing fondness for each other impresses fans; Netizens call them an adorable pair

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai twist: Armaan refuses to meet Manav; Ruhi manipulates Armaan

Now, in the upcoming episodes of the show, we will see Armaan (Shehzada Dhami) trying to make excuses so as to not meet Manav. He also doesn't want to force Ruhi to marry since she is not ready. Ruhi (Pratiksha Honmukhe) believes that Armaan refused to meet Manav because he feared that is Manav is really nice, he will have to get her married. And he could not have done that since, she believes, he loves her. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Armaan slaps a guest for questioning Ruhi's character; suspicious Abhira raises questions about their past

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Will Ruhi back off after seeing Armaan-Abhira's bond?

Just when Ruhi is about to complete that sentence, Armaan gets a call. He answers it to avoid the awkward confrontation with Ruhi. However, he gets a shocker of his life. Abhira has met with an accident. Armaan rushes to be by her side. Abhira doesn't want him near her and wants to get back to working on the case. Armaan refuses to let her work. Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) tells him that he is not her real husband to which Armaan says that he is her real husband.

Will Ruhi finally take the hint and move on in her life? Will she be able to let go of Armaan after seeing Armaan and Abhira's growing bond and chemistry? Well, Ruhi has already expressed to Armaan that she doesn't like his closeness with Abhira. Will she ever change her mind after seeing Armaan's fear of losing Abhira?