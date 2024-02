Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is winning hearts. The fourth generation story has begun and fans are loving it. The story of Abhira and Armaan is winning hearts. Armaan and Ruhi loved each other but Armaan had to marry Abhira and Ruhi got married to Armaan's brother Rohit. Abhira lived with her mother, Akshara and a rich politician's son, Yuvraj was behind Abhira. He wanted to marry her at any cost and his craziness for Abhira kept increasing. Armaan was Akshara's student and hence, he decided to help her and Abhira. However, Yuvraj went on to marry Abhira and even killed Akshara for it. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler: Armaan-Abhira win the love test; Ruhi goes on self-destruction mode

Yuvraj is back and wants to marry Abhira

Akshara asked Armaan to marry her daughter to save her from Yuvraj. Armaan did so and everything thought Yuvraj would now stay away. But Yuvraj has finally found out Abhira. He is crazy for her and wants to marry her at any cost. A new promo has released where we see Yuvraj reaching Abhira's college.

He makes all preparations for their marriage in one of the classrooms. Abhira gets shocked while Yuvraj points a gun at her. She runs away and hides. Abhira tries calling Armaan but he is busy with work. Yuvraj finds Abhira and makes her get ready as a bride for the wedding. Will Armaan be able to save Abhira?

Take a look at the promo here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by StarPlus (@starplus)

Talking about the show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai also stars Shivam Khajuria, Shruti Ulfat, Shruti Rawat, Sandeep Rajora, Preeti Amin, Preeti Puri Choudhary, Gaurav Sharma, Sidharth Vasudev, Saloni Sandhu, Rishabh Jaiswal, Sikandar Kharbanda, Sharon Varma, Manthan Setia, Pratiksha Honmukhe.

Recently, it was reported that Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Raj Anadkat is also entering the show as Abhir. But nothing has been confirmed yet.