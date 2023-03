In the last episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we saw Abhinav (Jay Soni) praying to God that his dream stays intact because God has blessed him with a beautiful family. On the other hand, Akshara (Pranali Rathod) forgets her past and tries to start a new life with Abhinav. In the mean time, Aarohi (Karishma Sawant) gets ready for her engagement. All the Birla and Goenka family members are excited. Manjari (Ami Trivedi) gives a Nazar Ka Teeeka to Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda). Akshara also performs a Satyanarayan puja for her married life. She agrees to do it for the happiness of her family. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhir's heart condition to be the reason to reunite Abhimanyu and Akshara?

In the next episode, we will see Abhir (Shreyansh Kaurav) becoming unconscious while playing football. Abhinav and Akshara go to the hospital, where they learn that Abhir has a hole in his heart. Akshara cries inconsolably. She asks she does not know what destiny has in store? Akshara wonders if she will ever have a happy family? In the new promo, we can see that Abhir's disease can only be cured by Abhuimanyu because he is the best cardiologist in town. What will Akshara do? She is going to take help from Abhimanyu because of Abhir.

Is this the turning point that will finally bring Akshara and Abhimanyu closer? However, viewers are also admiring Abhinav and Akshara Jodi because they are attractive. The show has taken a major turn in which the entire plot revolves around Abhir. Can Akshara manage to hide Abhir's paternity from Dr Abhimanyu Birla?