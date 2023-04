Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming spoiler alert: The current track was where all the women were dressed very beautifully. They went for the visarjan of Lord Shiva with their husbands by their other side; Abhir (Shreyansh Kaurav) was missing from his room. Muskaan (Shambhavi Singh) and Kairav were searching for him all over. Kairav (Abeer Singh Godhwani) came to the Ghaat to see Abhir and scolded him very badly. Later, we can see that Dr. Sandeep met Akshara (Pranali Rathod) and Abhinav (Jay Soni), and he requested that Abhinav meet Dr. Abhimanyu Birla (Harshad Chopda). Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Rajan Shahi reveals THIS person helped revive Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod's show when the ratings nose-dived six months back [Exclusive]

Aarohi learns the truth

Akshara and Abhinav meet Dr Sandeep but she is scared that he will reveal about Abhir's parentage. She tells him to not disclose anything to him. Later, we can see Abhinav (Jai Soni ) and Akshara (Pranali Rathod ) talking about the truth, and Aarohi (Karishma Sawant) learns all the truth and leaves, remembering all the past memories of Abhir and Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda ) Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twists: Will the Birlas and Goenkas finally know the truth about Akshara and Abhir?

The upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is going to be very interesting, as we know that Aarohi learns the truth, and viewers are aware of Aarohi's intentions. Let's see what she will do this time. It might be possible for Aarohi to again change into a negative character, but this time the reason is her daughter, Roohi (Heera Mishra). She does not want Roohi to suffer like her. She really knows that if Abhimanyu knows the truth about Abhir, he will definitely give him first priority. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhi-Akshara's track to follow Virat-Sai from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin? POLL results will leave you surprised

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist

In the future episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, there are going to be very dramatic twists and turns where we can see Aarohi turn into a possessive, assiduous mother who can do everything for her daughter. In the upcoming episode, we can see Akshara and Abhinav taking Abhir to the hospital, where we can see Aarohi come and inform them that Abhimanyu is on the way. On the other side, we can see Abhinav getting upset with Abhimanyu about how he can be so late to see his patient. The viewers are sure that this is all because of Aarohi. Viewers really liked this change in Aarohi, but the Aarohi niceness is over now that she has again become an insecure mother.

Will Aarohi understand Akshara's pain over the last six years?