Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Spoiler alert: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's current track begins with Aarohi (Karishma Sawant) missing from the ghaat after she hears the truth about Abhir (Shreyansh Kaurav) and Abhimantyu (Harshad Chopda). Let's see what she decides—will she change for the better or become once again hostile towards Roohi (Heera Mishra). Later, Manjari (Ami Trivedi) taunts Akshara (Pranali Rathod), whom she indirectly blames for everything. Later, we see Aarohi coming, and everybody asks her what happened to her and why did she disappear. Later, we will see that Akshara feels something happened to Aarohi. Now, Aarohi has once again developed a negative personality, but this time she does so for Roohi . On the other side, we see Muskaan (Shambhavi Singh) deciding to leave the Goenka house as Surekha blames Muskaan for coming close to Kairav. In the future, we can see that Kairav (Abeer Singh Godhwani) might start liking Muskaan. Will kairav stop Muskaan from going to the hostel? Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupamaa maker Rajan Shahi on trolls hating Jay Soni, Gaurav Khanna and other actors; says, 'I tell them...' [Exclusive]

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twist

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai show is the top-rated show on television. The whole Kasauli track was very beautifully organized. The audience is once again showing immense love for the show. In the upcoming episode, we can see that Aarohi has become very concerned about the truth. She will do everything she can to prevent Abhimanyu from meeting Abhir. However, Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda ) is Abhir's doctor, and he is often late in checking on Abhir. This is a matter of concern for Abhinav and Akshara (Pranali Rathod ). We have to see how Dr Abhimanyu defends himself here. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Twist: Will Neil Bhatt aka Virat go into self-destructive mode just like Anuj from Anupamaa after Sai rejects his proposal? VOTE NOW

Aarohi Turns Negative

In the future episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, there is going to be a super interesting turn where Abhimanyu learns the truth about Abhir. In the new promo, we will see that Abhimanyu and Abhinav talk to each other. Akshara promises herself that it is true that Abhir is Abhimanyu's blood, but she can never leave Abhinav as he is the father who gave life to Abhir. Will Abhimanyu understand Abhinav's love for Abhir? Let's see where the turning point came in the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai story. Also Read - TRP List Week 14: Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin see slide in ratings along with others as IPL fever grips viewers [Check List]