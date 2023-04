Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming spoiler alert: In the current track, where Aarohi (Karishma Sawant) plays a game and finally Abhinav (Jai Soni) agrees to take Abhir (Shreyansh Kaurav) in. Aarohi did not want Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) to pay attention to Abhir because she did not want Roohi (Heera Mishra) to come in his second priorities. The priests tell Abhinav that Abhir's father should attend this pooja, so he goes to take Abhimanyu, but Abhimanyu is shocked to see him because he knows that Akshara is not ready for this. Later, we will see that the Birlas are very angry about Akshara going to the US. Let's see if Akshara (Pranali Rathod) goes or not. Abhir's bond with Abhimanyu is growing very strong and very quickly. Also Read - Harshad Chopda wins hearts with chivalry towards Pranali Rathod, Shivangi Joshi as they join Shaheer Sheikh and more celebs for DKP's Iftaar party [View Pics]

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist

The upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai going to be very interesting as Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) comes in the Goenka house for pooja, later we will see the priest call Abhinav( Jai Soni )to put raksha-dhaga on Abhir's hand, but Abhinav wants that this could be done by Abhimanyu as Abhimanyu is Abhir's father. Surekha again taunts Akshara, let's see if Akshara (Pranali Rathod ) allows him to come in for the pooja. The viewers dislike Aarohi's character once more because she will do anything for Abhimanyu and Abhir if she wants to, but she never loves Akshara as her sister; she always fights with her like a competitor, but fate has other plans for Abhimanyu and Abhir.

Will Abhir surgery done by Abhimanyu?

In the future episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, there will be a final revelation of the big truth, which will change everything, and viewers are really waiting for the upcoming track. In the new promo, we can see that Abhimanyu knows the truth and confronts Akshara about why she did this to Abhimanyu, as he is the father of Abhir, and going to the US is Abhimanyu's deed. Also, let's see how the story goes: Will Abhir have a surgery done by Abhimanyu? Will he stop Akshara from going to the US?