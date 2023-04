Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming spoiler alert: The latest episode begins with Abhinav (Jai Soni) and Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) remembering their past. They both talk about Akshara (Pranali Rathod), and Abhimanyu apologizes for whatever he said. On the other side, Abhimanyu wants all the documents, including Abhir's (Shreyansh Kaurav) birth certificate and vaccination document. Akshara is worried for her truth, which she hides from Abhimanyu. Let's see what happens if Abhimanyu knows the truth about Abhir. Will he snatch Abhir away from Akshara? On the other side, Kairav and Muskaan (Sumbhavi Singh) like each other, and in a future episode we can see they get married. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Harshad Chopra, Pranali Rathod, Jay Soni clicked during Gangaur celebrations; fans only want AbhiRa as Shiv-Parvati

Abhimanyu to get hint about Akshara-Abhinav and Abhir's real relationship

In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, there will be major twists and turns. When a twin baby case arrives at Birla Hospital and they require another doctor to join the case, the most intriguing aspect is that he was the same doctor who confirmed to Akshara (Pranali Rathod) that she still had one baby surviving. The doctor said that he handled a similar case six years ago, which came in on a stormy night. He said he does not remember the full name; he just said Mr. Sharma (Jay Soni) and Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) was quick to have a doubt over there. How will they react when they learn about Abhir's identity? Also Read - Gautam Rode-Pakhuri Awasthy are expecting their first child together; Gauahar Khan, Anita Hassanandani and more congratulate the couple

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhimanyu to learn Abhir's truth before surgery?

In the future episode, we can see they all celebrate Gangaur Pooja, which is a Rajasthani tradition where all the women fast for their husbands or to-be husbands. And they all dance and sing the one famous song from the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Gangaur Festival. The Gangaur festival is always the favorite festival in the show, and the viewers are eagerly waiting for this track. It might be possible that this festival will come with lots of twists and turns. Abhimanyu is going to know Abhir's identity before his surgery and we are all waiting to see his reaction. Knowing the truth, will Aarohi (Karishma Sawant) once again become a negative or possessive mother? Also Read - TRP Report week 13: Anupamaa-Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai maintain the rating, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin slips [Check top 7 shows]