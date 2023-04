Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming spoiler: The current track revolves around Abhir's (Shreyansh Kaurav) diagnosis. Akshara (Pranali Rathod) calls Dr. Rehan and finds out Abhimanyu's (Harshad Chopda) phone number. Seeing this number, Aarohi (Karisma Sawant) becomes uneasy and asks Abhimanyu to take the call and put it on speaker to listen to Abhir's problem. Aarohi and Abhimanyu immediately come on the other side, and Akshara is dreaming that if Abhimanyu knows about Abhir, how will he react? Will he snatch Abhir from Akshara and Abhinav? Now we are going to watch very interesting episodes because this is the truth, which can change all relationships and also affect Akshara, Abhinav, Aarohi, and Abhimanyu, who are going to start their future. Also Read - Ali Merchant talks about the importance of fasting during Ramzan [Exclusive]

In an upcoming episode, we can see Abhimanyu perform the surgery and save Abhir’s life. We can see that, after a few days, Abhir gets discharged from the hospital, and Abhinav and Akshara are very happy to take him home. They are also happy that his secret did not get revealed in front of Abhimanyu. Just then suddenly, a critical case comes up at the Birla Hospital to handle a twin baby case. The doctor treating this case talks about how he had handled a similar case six years ago as well. He spoke about the special case where one baby was alive but the other couldn’t be saved. Abhimanyu asks the doctor about the parents' names. The doctor could not recall the full name but said, "It was some Mr. Sharma." Hearing that, Abhimanyu’s mind goes towards Abhinav Sharma. Will Abhimanyu be able to reach the truth? Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai following Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin? Abhimanyu-Akshara journey to follow Virat and Sai track?

In future track of , we can see that Abhir's records were there at Birla Hospital, and therefore, Dr. Rohan knows the truth about Abhir and tells Abhimanyu because all the records will be handled by Dr. Rohan. The coming episodes will be very interesting to watch because history will repeat itself: Kartik and Naira fought for the custody case for Kairav, and now Abhimanyu and Akshara will fight the case for Abhir. Will Abhir choose Abhimanyu over Abhinav? Will he forget all the immeasurable, unconditional love that he got from Abhinav? Will Abhimanyu lose his baby Abhir as a result of his mistakes over the last 6 years? All this and more will get unveiled in the next few episodes. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Harshad Chopda lists qualities of an 'ideal partner' [Deets Here]