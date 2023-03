Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler alert: Akshara (Pranali Rathod) and Abhinav (Jay Soni) are aware of Abhir's (Shreyansh Kaurav) diagnosis, and they both have been inconsolable, but they both give each other hope. However, Abhir asked his parents what happened to him, and they gave him strength by telling him that there was a small infection in his stomach. On the other side, Manjari (Ami Trivedi) is very excited about Aarohi's (Karishma Sawant) and Abhimanyu's (Harshad Chopda) wedding. Shefali (Sehrish Ali) is also trying to move on. Also Read - Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and more: Which TOP TV show twists are making you cringe the most? Vote Now

In the next episode, we can see Abhinav and Akshara arrive at the hospital to meet with Abhir's doctor, who clearly states that they should not be late for Abhir's surgery because it is very important to save Abhir's life. Aarohi, Abhimanyu, and Roohi (Heera Mishra) go on a small trip where there is no network, no wifi, and no way to connect with the outside world. Abhir's doctor gives them some names of heart surgeons, and Abhinav sees Abhimanyu's name on that list. He is now very happy to see Abhimanyu's name because he knows that Abhimanyu will save Abhir's life with all his might, but Akshara does not want to go to Udaipur as she is not ready to face her past, but Abhinav tries to convince her that this is for Abhir's life and she can do this. Also Read - TRP Report Week 12: Gaurav Khanna-Rupali Ganguly's acting chops keep Anupamaa on top, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin slips [Check TOP 7 shows]

In an upcoming episode of , we will see Akshara realize her financial situation and fight Abhinav, as Abhinav is aware that if Abhimanyu treats Abhir, they would not have the capability to perform Abhir's operation at Birla Hospital. It will be very interesting to see how Abhimanyu treats Abhir. This is a very tough time for Akshara and Abhinav. Now everything depends on Akshara. Will she agree and talk with Abhimanyu for the sake of Abhir's life? Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for more updates on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twists: Harshad Chopra, Pranali Rathod aka Abhimanyu and Akshara’s life to alter after Abhir’s truth comes out; will this change AbhiRa’s fate?