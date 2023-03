Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler alert: While coming back from Udaipur, Abhinav (Jai Soni) is very restless because he thinks that Akshara (Pranali Rathod ) will never be happy with him because she suffers a lot with him and she still loves Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda). So, he decides to move away from Akshara's life. Abhimanyu confronts Aarohi (Karisma Sawant) with the fact that he still loves Akshara. On the other hand, Aarohi will call off the engagement as she takes some time to think. Also Read - Shivangi Joshi starrer Bekaboo's shoot halted? Actress shares post of being hospitalized with kidney infection

Akshara realizes that Abhinav heard Abhimanyu's love confession in the temple, but he did not hear what Akshara said. We can see how Akshara gets angry with Abhinav because of his thoughts about Abhimanyu and Akshara. In the upcoming episode, it might be possible that Akshara will clear up all his doubts and give promises to Abhinav that she will never leave him because she respects Abhinav a lot and she does not go back to Abhimanyu. On the other hand, Aarohi is also not ready for the wedding with Abhimanyu; she will take some time to get to know Abhimanyu as he still loves Akshara.

It might be possible that this time, if Aarohi knows the truth about Abheer's relationship with Abhimanyu, she will sacrifice Abhimanyu for Abeer. On the other side, Abhinav will also release Akshara from her namesake relationship. The twists and turns coming in the show, where everyone knows about Abeer's identity, whether Akshara agrees with Abhimanyu's proposal or might be history repeat once again that Abhimanyu wants Abeer's custody. Keep reading to learn about the future story of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Will Aarohi once again turn negative or will she sacrifice Abhimanyu? Will Arohi and Abhinav be able to unite AbhiRa together?