Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is going to have a huge leap in a few days, and fans are unhappy seeing the new promo where Samridhi Shukla is going to play the role of Akshara (Pranali Rathod)and Abhinav's ( Jay Soni) daughter. The latest promo for YRKKH is leaving the viewers of the show disappointed, as there is no mention of Abhimanyu Birla (Harshad Chopda). But here's good news for the audience: the makers are planning to show a brewing romance between Abhimanyu and Akshara one last time before their leap. In the show, fans are currently witnessing how Manjiri is trying hard to not get Abhimanyu and Akshara married again. And she has set all the traps for her son to stay away from his own wedding. Meanwhile, Abhimanyu will find his way and will reach out to Akshara and confront her about how much he loves her. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhira and Ruhi's story to take a major turn post leap; here's what will happen

They together created something much farther than ethereal..Wish their potential together could someday be well utilized by someone who knows to treasure them ?? #Harshali #yrkkh #YehRishtaKyaKehlataHai #AbhiRa #harshadchopda #pranalirathod pic.twitter.com/SxzVt9uKAD — Anvi Esha (@AnviEsha3) October 22, 2023

As per reports, Akshara will throw money on Manjiri's face after learning the truth about her trying to distance her from Abhimanyu.

Well, fans are indeed elated to see the romance between Akshara and Abhi for one last time. The current track is Manjiri trying hard to not let them get married and she even succeeds. Stay tuned with us for more entertainment news. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Harshad Chopda talks about his dream partner and marriage; Pranali Rathod wants a joint family

Abhimanyu has lost his job at Birla Hospital and is struggling to inform Akshara about it. Manjiri frames his son in a money-laundering case so that he cannot get married to Akshara, and later the girl gets to know about it, and they have a massive showdown.