Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the best shows that audience is hooked to. The current track see Abhinav's (Jai Soni) arrest in the drugs scam, where Akshara (Pranali Rathod) is trying her best to save him because she knows that Abhinav can't do this scam. Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) sees that Parth (Neeraj Goswami) hit Shefali, and Abhimanyu confronts him, but Shefali moves back because of her son. Mahima (Pragati Mehra) knows everything, but she does not support Shefali.

In the upcoming episode, we see Abhinav being released from jail and his doubts about Abhimanyu and Akshara's relationship are cleared. They all decide to go out for dinner, but Aarohi (Karishma Sawant) makes Shefali understand that she must tell the truth to everyone out of self-respect. The upcoming track is particularly intriguing because Abhir has gone missing in the car. Akshara and Abhinav cry, and search for Abhir all around. Later, we can see that Abhimanyu's phone is ringing.

The upcoming twist is going to be very interesting because it might be possible that Abhir is going to be kidnapped or hidden somewhere, as he is a naughty boy. Who called Abhimanyu? May be Akshara to tell him about about Abhir? Keep reading to learn about the future story, as it might be possible that Abhimanyu came to Kasauli to save Abhir. Viewers are drawn to happy families, such as Abhi Ra and his son. Will Shefali tell the truth about Parth to everyone? Is Abhir really kidnapped? Stay tuned to know more.