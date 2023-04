Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming spoiler: The current track was about the diagnosis of Abhir: Abhinav and Akshara go to meet hospital Abhir (Shreyansh Kaurav) and inform him that they will go to Udaipur for further treatment. Abhir was happy to hear this news. Pranali Rathod and Jai Soni, aka Akshara, and Abhinav reached Udaipur; on the other side, Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopad), Aarohi (Karisma Sawant), and Roohi (Heera Mishra) head for a small trip. The two cars cross but they do not see one another. Abhinav wants that Abhimanyu perform Abhir's surgery, but Kairav does not want Abhimanyu perform this surgery because he does not wish the truth to be out in front of everyone. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Harshad Chopda shuts down dating rumours in a savage manner; Pranali Rathod gives her reaction

In the upcoming episode, we can see Abhinav calling Manjari (Ami Trivedi). Hearing his voice, Manjari gets angry. On the other side, Manjari is angry because of Akshara, who is again coming to Udaipur. Manjari has no idea about Abhir's diagnosis. Manjari comes to Goenka House and gave a stern warning to Akshara that she could please leave Abhimanyu and his happiness. The episode takes a major twist and turn when Manjri learns about Abhir's diagnosis. Does she really feel guilty for whatever she said to Akshara? Akshara also tries to make so many calls to Abhimanyu, but he is out of network, so his phone is not reachable. Now what happens, will Abhimanyu listen to his heart as his heart has already said that something will happen to Abhir?

Now in the new promo, we can see that Akshara is all set to uncover the truth in front of everyone because this is for the sake of Abhir's life. This truth can change everything. every relation that smoothly strung between Abhinav and Akshara and also between Abhimanyu and Aarohi. Every viewer is now anticipating this episode. It might be possible that the next track may be custody of Abhir, which will fight Abhimanyu and Akshara.

Will Akshara and Abhinav win this battle?