Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twists: The television show starring Samridhi Shukla and Shehzada Dhami has been winning audience hearts with its interesting storyline and the right amount of drama. Viewers have been glued to their television screens, engaged in the love triangle between Abhira, Armaan, and Ruhi. In yesterday's episode, you witnessed how Vidya was kidnapped by Yuvraaj but was later rescued successfully. In the upcoming episode, Armaan loses his cool with Abhira and instead shows greater trust in Ruhi when it comes to taking care of his mom.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twists

In the upcoming episode, Armaan is highly disturbed. Following his mother Vidya's kidnapping, he is terribly worried. He tells Abhira that he has already lost his mother once, and he doesn't want to lose her again at any cost. Vidya is in a terrible state of shock post her kidnapping. She is even reluctant to move from her room as she fears that someone will harm her once again. Housemates are trying their best to console Vidya; however, all their efforts are going in vain.

Armaan goes against Abhira; asks Ruhi to take care of his mother after kidnapping fiasco

Ruhi and Armaan discuss what needs to be done to ensure Vidya overcomes her fears. Abhira suggests that they should take Vidya out and make sure that her fear doesn't overpower her. Abhira says that Vidya is going through post-traumatic stress disorder after the kidnapping fiasco and hence it's necessary for her to overcome her fears. Ruhi feels that it's a bad idea as right now Vidya is too frightened and is not ready to come out of her room, let alone go outside. As Abhira tries to further prove her point, Armaan yells at her and tells her to stop suggesting her ideas as things can't be sorted her way every time.

He then requests Ruhi to be with his mother and make sure that she is alright. In the upcoming episode, you will see how Abhira calls Yuvraaj, and the duo decides to meet at the airport. Ruhi senses that Abhira is terrified and asks her if something is wrong. Abhira dismisses her concern and states she doesn't want to talk about anything, but as Ruhi insists, in a fit of rage, Abhira pushes Ruhi. However, Dadisaa comes and holds Ruhi, who is about to fall.

Will Dadisaa once again scold Abhira? Will Armaan find out that Abhira is leaving him forever and will be marrying Yuvraaj? The upcoming episodes are certainly going to be quite interesting.