Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler alert: Samridhii Shukla, Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe starrer popular TV show have been winning hearts for more than a decade now. Currently, the show is in its fourth generation with Armaan, Abhira and Ruhi being at the centre stage. Armaan has married Abhira. He loved Ruhi at first who got married to his brother, Rohit. Armaan has grown attached to Abhira now. We are witnessing the accident drama as of now. And those expecting more bonding between Abhira and Armaan are going to be disappointed, it seems.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler alert! Armaan makes a strong accusation against Abhira

Just when you thought everything was now going to change between Armaan and Abhira, the makers introduced a new tadka. After the hospital scene and the accident, Armaan will make a strong accusation against Abhira. He will accuse her of trying to go through his papers for the case. He questions if she is going to be a doctor by cheating on her cases. Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) feels hurt. Armaan (Shehzada Dhami) suggests walking separate paths for a while. Abhira adds to it saying they will walk separate paths in the future and that there is no need to get the hopes up. She walks out of the room. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhira claps back at Dadisa for questioning Akshara's parrvarish; Netizens react to their tashan

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai twists: Ruhi to finally get a reality check?

In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we have seen how Ruhi (Pratiksha Honmukhe) has conveniently put the responsibility to decide whether she should move on or not on Armaan's shoulders. Ruhi wants Armaan to stop her second marriage. Actually, Ruhi wants to marry Armaan. She is still in love with Armaan and wishes to find a way to get back with him. Armaan feeling Ruhi doesn't wish to move on so quickly could not bring himself to meet Manav. However, he will meet Manav. Abhira's words about him lacking courage will ring in his ears. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twist: Ruhi manipulates Armaan; will she back out after seeing Abhira and his growing chemistry?

Ruhi believes Armaan did not meet Manav, is about to express her gratefulness to him. However, Armaan gives her a reality check telling her that Mana is a really nice guy and that she deserves the best. Armaan wishes Ruhi to move on but will she do it? We bring you the latest updates of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, stay tuned.