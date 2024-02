Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been in the news for its interesting twists and turns. The story of Abhira and Armaan is getting love. As per the story, Armaan and Ruhi loved each other but God had different plans. Ruhi married Armaan's brother, Rohit and Armaan had to marry Abhira as he promised to save her from Yuvraj. Abhira's mother Akshara was killed by Yuvraj and Armaan decided to take Abhira's responsibility as a promise to Akshara. He is helping Abhira become a lawyer and is going against his family to be by her side. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler: Ruhi finally unveils Abhira's truth to Armaan; duo succeeds in saving her from Yuvraaj

Ruhi is getting jealous of this and wants Armaan with her. Rohit went missing after he came to know that Ruhi and Armaan were together earlier. He left the Poddar house and everyone assumed he is dead but Dadisa decided not to believe the news until they found Rohit's body. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler: Yuvraj begins preparations for wedding with Abhira; will Armaan and Ruhi reach on time to save her?

Ruhi is now trying to be close to Armaan and hates it when he is close to Abhira. Recently, we saw how Yuvraj has returned and he tried to harm the Poddars so that Abhira comes to him. Abhira decides to sacrifice her life for the Poddars and goes with Yuvraj.

The new promo of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is here

However, we will see that Armaan and Ruhi will find Abhira and put Yuvraj behind the bars for troubling her. Now, a new promo of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has released where we see Armaan taking Abhira to a special place where he takes only his close family members.

Abhira asks him how can he bring her here if she is not his friend, girlfriend or wife. Armaan asks her if she will be her family and asks for her hand. Abhira smiles and gives her hand in Armaan's hand. However, Ruhi comes there calling for Armaan.

Will Armaan once again forget Abhira after seeing Ruhi or will he finally take Abhira's side and accept her as his life partner?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai also stars Pratiksha Honmukhe, Shivam Khajuria, Gaurav Sharma, Shruti Ulfat, Shruti Rawat, Sandeep Rajora, Preeti Amin, Preeti Puri Choudhary, Sidharth Vasudev, Sachin Tyagi, Niyati Joshi, Rishabh Jaiswal, Sikandar Kharbanda, Sharon Varma, Manthan Setia.