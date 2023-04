Upcoming spoiler alert: The current track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will see the family celebrate the Gangaur festival, in which all the women wear traditional Rajasthani outfits and do pooja for their husbands. We can see Abhir (Shreyansh Kaurav) come home and enjoy his time with his mamu, Kairav. On the other side, Suhasini Ji (Swati Chitnis) wants that Aarohi (Karishma Sawant) and Akshara (Pranali Rathod) celebrate Gangaur festival in their place, but Swarna and Surekha do not want this because of Akshara and Aarohi’s relationships, but Suhasini Ji is not agreeing and calls Manjari (Ami Trivedi) and demands about this celebration the way she wants it. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod make a joint entry at Rupali Ganguly's birthday bash; fans say, 'Melted into puddles' [View Pics]

In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see that Gangaur preparations have begun in the Goenka and Birla homes. They all make a Shiva statue and go for a pooja on the ghaat. Later, we can see Abhir wearing a pink lehenga. Could it be that he is not allowed to attend the festival because of his surgery? Could it be that he is hiding from his parents? On the other side, we can see Dr. Sandeep reach there and meet Akshara and Abhinav. Later, we can see that Dr. Sandeep informs Abhimanyu that this miracle family was also there. This may be the time when Abhimanyu learns the truth. Or it might be possible that Aarohi once again turns into the possessive mother, as she does not want that her daughter to become the second priority in their lives.

In the future episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, things are going to get more interesting when everybody knows the truth about Abhir. Will Abhimanyu snatch Abhir away from Abhinav and Akshara, or will he understand his mistakes while he has not received Akshara's calls since six years ago? The viewers are waiting for these interesting twists and turns. In all this, viewers can expect high drama and emotional rollercoaster as real identities get revealed and give way to new relationships.