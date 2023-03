Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler alert: Abhir (Shreyansh Kaurav) was released from the hospital and returned home. While at home, he searched for his diagnosis on Google and discovered that it is cancer, but he had no idea what it meant. Then he tried to call Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda), but Akshara (Pranali Rathod) came and stopped him. Abhir expressed his desire to speak with Abhimanyu, but Akshara and Abhinav (Jai Soni) advised him not to bother Abhimanyu because he is a doctor and is very busy. Later, Abhinav and Akshara learn about Abhir's diagnosis and burst into tears. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai starring Harshad Chopda-Pranali Rathod BEATS Anupamaa; Check Top 10 TV shows list

In the upcoming episode, we will see Manjari (Ami Trivedi) send Abhimanyu, Aarohi (Karisma Sawant), and Roohi (Heera Mishra) on a holiday where there is no wifi, no network, and they cannot connect with the outside world. She wants Abhimanyu to enjoy his life apart from living a busy life as a doctor. But, fate had some other plans. Just when Akshara and Abhinav got ready for Abhir's surgery, the doctor came and asked them to call a heart surgeon. He recommended Dr. Abhimanyu Birla. Now, what will Akshara do?

It is going to be very interesting to watch the next episodes, where we can see Abhinav and Akshra calling Abhimanyu, but being unable to reach him because he is out of network. But we may see Abhimanyu get a hunch about something being wrong. In the upcoming episode, we can see how Abhimanyu's heart is connected to Abhir's and how he comes and saves Abhir's life. This is going to be one major, dramatic turn in , and viewers are impatient. It might be possible that while doing this surgery and treatment, Abhimanyu learns about Abhir, that he is his biological son. The dynamics are set to take a major turn and we can't wait to know what happens next.