Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will see a number of twists in the coming days. We will see that Abhira (Samriddhi Shukla) and Ruhi (Pratiksha Honmukhe) have a massive showdown. It seems the former organizes a small picnic for Vidya and her husband on her birthday. She is very excited to go for the picnic. At the same time, Ruhi (Pratiksha Honmukhe) has held a party at home for her. When she finds out that Abhira has organized a picnic, both the sisters have a huge fight. Also Read - Anupamaa maker Rajan Shahi busts myth that TV actors work 18 hours a day; says 'I will not take the nonsense'

BollywoodLife brings to you all the latest entertainment news updates. Join us on WhatsApp. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Mohsin Khan reveals shedding 23 kilos for Jab Mila Tu; shares his diet plan

Watch the promo of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by StarPlus (@starplus)

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fans excited for the track

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will see the entry of Abhir. There is a new promo of the same. It seems Manish Goenka (Sachin Tyagi) will give a warm welcome to the imposter Abhir. However, his entry will not be a peaceful one. Manish will give him a hug as he comes in. The patriarch of the Goenka family will not raise the matter of Abhir and Ruhi's fights (Pratiksha Honmukhe). Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler: Abhir to return home; will he tell the Goenkas about Abhimanyu and Akshara's death?

Trending Now

We will also see that Armaan (Shehzada Dhami) and Ruhi's (Pratiksha Honmukhe)'s affair gets exposed in front of everyone. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has seen a huge rise in the ratings. The Rajan Shahi show is now about the fourth generation of the Birla and Goenka family.