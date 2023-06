Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twists: In the TV show that has Pranali Rathod, Harshad Chopda and Jay Soni in leading roles, we see that the Goenkas and Birlas are all happy as Kairav and Muskan's wedding is going to take place. In today's episode, we see that Akshara advices Muskan to not quit her job and be independent. Then everyone gets dressed for the wedding. Abhinav is already pretty stressed given what Manjari told him. Aarohi knows that Manjari has had a conversation with Abhinav and that is why he is so stressed. But she avoids exposing Manjari right now as she does not want to create any drama during Kairav and Muskan's wedding. But it is temporary. Sooner or later, Manjari will be exposed. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twist: Manjari’s plans exposed; Akshara-Abhinav broken as Abhi gets Abhir’s custody

Later, we see that Abhimanyu has a sweet conversation with Abhir and finally decides that he needs to have a conversation with Akshara and reveal the truth to Abhir. Then Muskan and Kairav get married and there are some sweet moments. In the upcoming episode, we shall see that Abhinav will realise that he is stressing too much and in turn punishing Akshara. He would decide to apologise to Akshara. As he searches for her, he would see her having a conversation with Abhimanyu. He would overhear her saying that Abhinav is very stressed right now and that she needs time to tell him that Abhir knows that he is not his real father. What will happen next? What will be Abhinav's reaction to this? He is quite attached to Abhir and there is going to be a lot of drama and tears.

Further, we are going to see that there is going to be custody drama in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Reports suggest that Abhimanyu will win Abhir's custody leaving Abhinav and Akshara completely shattered. Will Abhimanyu realise that Abhir needs both his parents? What will happen next? We shall see!

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the longest running shows. It has gone through several leaps and a lot of big stars have been associated with the show. , Mousin Khan, Shivangi Joshi and others have been a part of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.