Fans of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will get to see many new developments in the coming days. We have seen that Abhira (Samriddhi Shukla) has managed to get permission to pursue her studies as a lawyer. She gets help from Armaan Poddar (Shehzada Dhami) who is a supportive husband so far. But she is unaware that Ruhi (Pratiksha Honmukhe) and he were a couple at some time. Soon, we will see that Ruhi leaves the Poddar house and returns to Goenka Mansion. Armaan will have to work hard to bring her back home. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Hina Khan shares pictures with first on-screen father Sanjeev Seth; fans say 'Your season is irreplaceable'

It seems Abhira and Ruhi will have a huge fight on Vidya's birthday. The former has arranged a picnic for Vidya and Madhav while Ruhi held a party. It seems Abhira was unaware of the party being organized at Poddar home. The two sisters have a spat. Abhira tells Ruhi to shut up. In the fight, Armaan gets pushed by Abhira and falls down. This makes Ruhi scream at Abhira. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twists: Imposter Abhir enters Goenka House; Abhira, Ruhi have a massive showdown

Armaan worried about the big expose in front of Abhira

Rohit, the husband of Ruhi has left the house after knowing about Armaan and her. Now, Armaan has lost interest in Ruhi and wants to be with Abhira. This has upset Ruhi to no end. She decides to get back the attention of Armaan. She makes a plan to leave the Poddar house so that he can focus on her. It seems Armaan will take help from Ruhi to bring her back. After the fight, he also tells Ruhi that Abhira should not know about them.

There are many who are disgusted with the same track of two sisters falling for one man. They feel Ruhi should be out of the show or have a new man.