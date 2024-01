YRKKH: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is currently one of the most popular TV shows, starring Samridhi Shukla and Shehzada Dhami. The viewers are hooked on the love triangle between Armaan, Ruhi, and Abhira. The show consistently ranks in the top 5 TRP charts, and the on-screen chemistry between Abhira and Armaan is a major highlight loved by many. In the upcoming episodes, the makers are set to introduce new twists and turns that will leave everyone surprised. Also Read - Iconic Gold Awards 2024: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fans root for Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod's win for Best actor and Best Actress

YRKKH: Ruhi's love for Armaan turns into an obsession

In the previous episodes, Ruhi gets upset with Abhira and decides to leave the Poddar house. However, Ruhi is more upset that Armaan chose to side with Abhira rather than her. She is currently staying with the Goenka's and will only return to the Poddar house if Armaan comes to take her back. In the upcoming episode, Armaan, who is still in love with Ruhi, reaches the Goenka house to take her back. However, as soon as he steps out of the car, Abhira calls him complaining of a severe headache and asking about her medicine. Before Armaan can answer, Abhira faints, disconnecting the call. He rushes towards the Poddar house, where he finds Abhira lying on the floor. He sees Yuvraj's picture on Abhira's phone and realizes that her health deteriorated due to the news about Yuvraj who is currently in Udaipur. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twists: Ruhi storms off Poddar house; Abhira to help Armaan to bring her home

It would be interesting to see if Armaan goes back to the Goenka's once again to meet Ruhi, or will she eventually return to the Poddar house on her own. The upcoming episodes will also witness how Ruhi's love for Armaan will turn into an obsession as she asks him to choose her over Abhira. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Hina Khan shares pictures with first on-screen father Sanjeev Seth; fans say 'Your season is irreplaceable'

Trending Now

.