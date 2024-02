Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has grabbed everyone's attention with its interesting twists and turns. The show's fourth generation story has finally managed to spread the magic. Abhira lived with her mother in Mussourie and they owned a resort. However, Abhira was troubled by Yuvraj who is obsessed with her. Yuvraj is the son of a rich MLA who wants to marry Abhira at any cost. He even tried to do so when Armaan stopped the marriage but Yuvraj killed Akshara. Post Akshara's death, Abhira and Armaan got married and they left for Udaipur. Armaan loved Ruhi but he married Abhira to fulfill Akshara's last wish. Ruhi was also married to Armaan's brother, Rohit. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Samridhii Shukla still works as voice over artist; dubs for Alia Bhatt for THIS film

Yuvraj is back to marry Abhira

Armaan has been helping Abhira become a lawyer and they have become friends as well. Abhira has started adjusting in the Poddar family and is happily doing her internship. But, Yuvraj is now back. As per the promo, Yuvraj is back and wants to marry Abhira at any cost. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Yuvraj finally makes an entry; Will Armaan be able to save Abhira this time?

Sanjay brings Yuvraj back to separate Armaan and Abhira

He plans to trap her in her college and Abhira gets worried. She tries to call Armaan but he is away from the phone and is doing his work. As per reports, the return of Yuvraj was actually planned by Sanjay who hates Abhira. Sanjay does not like Abhira and wants her out of the Poddar house at any cost. Hence, he had called Yuvraj so that he can marry Abhira and take her away from Armaan.

Ruhi is also upset with Abhira and Armaan's closeness and hence, reports also say that Ruhi will be helping Yuvraj in separating Abhira and Armaan. It will be interesting to see if Armaan will understand these evil plans or not.

Talking about cast of the show, it also stars Shivam Khajuria, Shruti Ulfat, Shruti Rawat, Sandeep Rajora, Preeti Amin, Preeti Puri Choudhary, Gaurav Sharma, Sidharth Vasudev, Saloni Sandhu, Rishabh Jaiswal, Sikandar Kharbanda, Sharon Varma, Manthan Setia, Pratiksha Honmukhe.

It is also being said that Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star Raj Anadkat will be joining the show soon.