Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Upcoming spoiler alert: In the current plot we can see that finally the Gangaur festival celebration is on because of which both families Goenka and Birla are reunited, thanks to Roohi (Heera Mishra), Abhir (Shreyansh Kaurav), Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda), and Abhinav (Jai Soni), who have made this possible. Everyone arrives at the Goenka house, and Suhasini ji (Swati Chitnis) is getting emotional to see all the family members, as Muskaan (Sambhavi Singh) is a little upset with Kairav, and she states to him that everyone thought that she liked Kairav, so it was better to stay away from her, but Kairav is really worried. Listening to this, and the viewers are surely believing that Kairav started feeling for Muskaan as everyone danced and enjoyed the festival. On the other side, Manjari (Ami Trivedi) sees Abhir and feels some connection with him. Will she realize or will she avoid her feelings for him? Let's see what happens next.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twists

In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see that everyone is going for pooja, and we can see Abhir wearing a pink lehenga. But why? It might be possible that he is hiding from his parents? Major twists can occur when Dr. Sandeep reaches there and meets Akshara (Pranali Rathod) and Abhinav and inform Abhimanyu that the miracle family is there. Abhimanyu and Aarohi (Karishma Sawant) are eagerly waiting to meet this family in the upcoming episode. We can see Akshara and Abhinav talking about the truth as we see Abhimanyu stand in front of them. Will Abhimanyu hear the truth? But because there is music going on and so many people are there, so it is quite possible that Abhimanyu cannot hear the truth.

One truth will take everyone together to the past

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is the top-running show on television, and every pair was always memorable. Akshara-Naitik, Naira-Kartik, and Seerat-Kartik, and now let's see which pair will be memorable because viewers also like the Abhinav and Akshara pairing. The upcoming track is going to be very interesting because in the coming episodes we can see how one truth will again come in front of everybody as it did six years ago. The fans of the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai show are really waiting for the twists.

Will Abhimanyu realize that Abhinav is the best father for Abhir? Or will he fight for custody?