Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is going to take a huge leap soon. A new generation will be introduced and Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod will exit the show. Harshad Chopda played Abhimanyu Birla while Pranali played Akshara in the show. Fans loved them individually and together. Abhimanyu and Akshara areheavily shipped together as AbhiRa. Harshad and Pranali are also shipped together as Harshali. Their fans are upset with the storyline and the tags are trending on Twitter. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Samridhii Shukla, Shehzada Dhami, Preeti Amin and more – meet the Gen 4 cast

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod fans are upset

Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod fans are not very happy with the way Abhimanyu and Akshara's characters were treated on the show. They are quite unhappy about Akshara and Abhimanyu's love story as well. Fans were hoping that AbhiRa will be the end game but that does not seem to be the case. There's a strong buzz that Abhimanyu and Abhir will pass away while Akshara will reportedly live on. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: AbhiRa's wedding cancelled, Abhimanyu gets arrested; shocking twists in upcoming episodes

Fans are unhappy and get into a fight over the failure and popularity of the third-generation

Fans have been openly slamming the makers for ruining AbhiRa, Abhimanyu and Akshara all three of them. They have voiced that none of the generations enjoyed the popularity of AbhiRa and that the story and plat failure ruined everything for Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod. On the other hand, people argue over the failure saying that Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has enjoyed a place in TOP 5 throughout the third generation story. Mostly, fans are lamenting over the end of AbhiRa. Harshad and Pranali lived their characters so well that fans were upset over their tracks coming to an end. Check out the reactions of fans here: Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod are dating in real life? Jay Soni reveals the truth

I'm still not ready to say goodbye to #AbhiRa

The #AbhimanyuBirla & akshu I hate this ph they gave us nothing but pain Wasted #HarshadChopda #PranaliRathod time & talent I really hope one day we will b able to see HC PR,work together again in better ph with better story#yrkkh pic.twitter.com/B873fDRzm0 — Amicable765 AbhiRa (@amicable765) October 22, 2023

Makers tried every trick to make them ( #Abhira ) bad & decrease their respect .

But their hardwork and dedication Is the reason why is the best And Gem ?

They put they soul to make this Jodi iconic.

Most popular jodi ever for a Reason ?

MASSIVE RESPECT HARSHAD CHOPDA &… pic.twitter.com/p9rJR4QnRR — Entertainment Buzz (@Entertain_Buzz_) October 22, 2023

#Harshali are getting free from the evil minds of DKP during the days of Dussehra!! Can there be a better news?? We should be celebrating! ??????Good triumphed over evil, torture is over??❤️#AbhiRa pic.twitter.com/JUfl4tSOl7 — Abhira Birla (@BirlaAbhira) October 22, 2023

Out of curiosity..If either of these two ppl didnt take stnd agnst dkp n supprtd thm fr their scripts,y r they gtng sch a treatment frm thm ?Lyk till nw,no official announcement of ending n strghtaway pooja fr nxt gen!Hw ? literally erasing their existence,y ?++#Harshali #AbhiRa pic.twitter.com/N9OoYfxkU1 — Teddyy~♥~ (@Krithii99) October 22, 2023

3rd gen was, is & will forever be my fav Gen

The story was horrible but they had the BEST cast THE BEST

This was the only gen I was soo invested in & idc how it ended

First impressions are really imp & this team managed to get me hooked at the first glance#AbhiRa #Harshali pic.twitter.com/tG6PDzdKWT — Abhira Birla (@BirlaAbhira) October 22, 2023

I jst want 2 knw hw gen 3 is flop #Abhira topped jodi list evry week.They were trp slot leader since their gen strtd.#kaira stry wasn't evn slot leader regularly.check the BARC TRP reports fgs....Jst stop bringing hate 2 my #Harshali as ur favs couldn't do dis in shrt tym + (1) pic.twitter.com/n31K1NN8FL — Harshali (@abhira234) October 22, 2023

Friday 27th is 2 years of Gen3 ?

I'm in no mood to trend current people but this might be our last trend as #yrkkh FD so as tribute to our #AbhiRa and #HarshadChopda & #PranaliRathod's immense dedication we should cuz #HarshAli deserve a grand farewell ?pic.twitter.com/7GPq9Dxzd3 — ?MEGHA? (@Megha424) October 22, 2023

They r gonna prv #Harshali as #AbhiRa nvr existed in the shw,inspite of putting their heart n soul tirelessly fr two lng yrs,inspite of wrkng fr their worst kind of tracks,they r here leaving behind the shw wth no rspct frm PH ! Y so?Bcz they stud against thm !! ++ — Teddyy~♥~ (@Krithii99) October 22, 2023

The fact remains if kaira had gotten the exact story #AbhiRa got they would have never been as famous as they were or as Abhira are right now cuz of #Harshali you can't compare a good story with a half baked one it's not about the leads it's about the story ? #yrkkh pic.twitter.com/1K2gJcIBJB — Fizza (@FizzaIrfan8) October 21, 2023

dkp will never recreate gen 1 because the minute trps decrease they will start butchering the leads. also if #abhira didn't have any impact why are the makers erasing everything about them so viewers don't remember them? — allclear (@allclearnow1) October 22, 2023

AND U ASK ME WHY I'M OBSESSED WITH THEM MIND U THIS WASN'T EVEN PART OF THE SHOW I'M OBSESSED WITH ABHIRA BECAUSE OF HARSHALI'S CHEMISTRY THIS CONFESSION AND THE FOREHEAD KISS ICONIC >> ??#Harshali || #AbhiRa #pranalirathod || #HarshadChopda pic.twitter.com/3l7AiGpvzp — Harshali Real (@HarshaliReal) October 22, 2023

Sadly they butchered pranali's ckt and now at the end in a rushed way trying to revive her. Why ruin it in fist place if #AbhiRa were soulmates? It's good abhi's ckt was still intact. Hope #Harshali continue to remain friends n do good projects — Rhea_Shanatic (@Rhea_Shanatic) October 22, 2023

I really hate it when I see y'all down please don't be it's high time that we get it together I mean we stan THE HARSHALI they managed to make more noise than the show itself u should be proud instead ❤️‍?#Harshali || #AbhiRa #pranalirathod || #HarshadChopda pic.twitter.com/lw6dcFym12 — Harshali Real (@HarshaliReal) October 22, 2023

Same goes for #PranaliRathod as akshara. Didn't know pranali before this, but her innocent, emotional, caring side as og akshu was beautifully portrayed by pranali. Will miss og akshu and #AbhiRa as a jodi. One of my favorite ships. — Rhea_Shanatic (@Rhea_Shanatic) October 22, 2023

So much potential with abhira @StarPlus @rishimandial #dkp I know for the producers it's just a show, but why play with audience emotions. Their banter, their love, everything was not utilized properly. #AbhiRa https://t.co/O4VXeAxV5c — Rhea_Shanatic (@Rhea_Shanatic) October 22, 2023

Guys don't be sad harshali being released from this crap is a celebration in itself them taking their much-needed break after 2 years of hard work pinu's bday was the last goodbye with all the cast all the best to everyone ❤️#Harshali | #AbhiRa#pranalirathod | #HarshadChopda pic.twitter.com/7eJGWBoSNN — Harshali Real (@HarshaliReal) October 22, 2023

They together created something much farther than ethereal..Wish their potential together could someday be well utilized by someone who knows to treasure them ?? #Harshali #yrkkh #YehRishtaKyaKehlataHai #AbhiRa #harshadchopda #pranalirathod pic.twitter.com/SxzVt9uKAD — Anvi Esha (@AnviEsha3) October 22, 2023

If only they did the same with akshu that character belonged to pranali and pranali only not only did they ruin the essence of the main leads they're bringing a new akshara as a side she won't even get a closure on gen3 sick #Harshali || #AbhiRa#pranalirathod || #HarshadChopda https://t.co/26Z1qDdyui — Harshali Real (@HarshaliReal) October 22, 2023

Will miss them... gone too soon. Could have shown their after marriage dynamics, w honeymoon phase n akshu Birla dynamics. Sadly the writers are stupid. Such good casting, poor story tellers. Og #AbhiRa are soothing ? https://t.co/UUCW68chvS — Rhea_Shanatic (@Rhea_Shanatic) October 22, 2023

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai shocking twist

So far in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we have seen Abhimanyu and Akshara deciding to marry for Abhir's sake. Manjiri is against the marriage since Akshara is pregnant with Abhinav's child now. Manjiri has been manipulating Abhir against Akshara and has also asked Akshara to abort the child. Akshara was about to abort the child when Abhimanyu stopped her. Manjiri recently offered Akshara money to leave Abhimanyu as well as her property in Kasauli is going to get auctioned off.

Today, the new cast was introduced as Director's Kut Productions conducted a Puja and Hawan as they marked the new beginnings with a new season.