Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is getting all the love. The show has been doing well and the TRPs have been quite impressive. The makers of the show have been bringing in many twists and turns in the story that have worked well. Apart from Abhira and Armaan's story, the show recently saw another love story starting between Charu and her boss, Dev. Armaan's sister Charu is not allowed to work outside but she is doing an internship with Dev who owns a law firm. Abhira also works with Dev. However, Charu has slowly started to fall in love with Dev. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Anita Raj showers love on Samridhii Shukla, Shehzada Dhami; calls them flawless actors

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Suraj Sonik recalls working with Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt; shares if TV gives more recognition than Bollywood [Exclusive]

Vineet Raina on joining YRKKH

Vineet Raina plays the role of Dev in the show. Vineet spoke to Zoom TV and called his wife his lucky charm because of whom he got a big show like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He said that it is like a homecoming for him because he has worked earlier with Rajan Shahi and the team. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Pranali Rathod recalls horrifying skincare mishap she faced as teen; reveals home remedy she swears by

He said that this is his only where he did not ask about the story, the character and just joint the show when Rajan Shahi said. He shared that Rajan Shahi ordered and he did it because Rajan Shahi is like his teacher.

He further spoke about his character and said that his character has a very different place in the show. His character has no relation with anyone in the story yet and it is just Charu and Abhira who work at his place. However, his law firm is as big as the Poddar company.

A look at actors who were offered Abhimanyu's role in YRKKH before Harshad Chopda

Vineet about YRKKH having no competition

He said that his character has many layers and until now nothing has started yet for Dev. He shared that Charu does have feelings for Dev and even Dev might have feelings later. He also added that the starcast is nice and hence the show has become big and this show has no competition from anyone.