Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is winning hearts. The show has been getting all the attention ever since the fourth generation story began. Abhira and Armaan have become the new favourite jodi of telly town. We have all seen how Abhira and Armaan got married for Akshara. Abhira only had her mother and Akshara wanted to save Abhira from Yuvraj. Armaan loved Ruhi but she was married to his brother Rohit. Armaan took Abhira's responsibility and married her. He is helping her to achieve her goals as she is all alone. However, a few days back we had seen Abhimanyu and Akshara's son Abhir Birla entering again. It was shown before the leap that Abhimanyu and Abhir died in an accident.

Is Vineet Raina aka Dev the real Abhir Birla?

However, Abhir had appeared a few days back and he had sent a fake Abhir to the Goenka villa. The real Abhir was not revealed. Later, we saw the entry of Vineet Raina as Dev who owns a big law firm. Abhira and Armaan's sister, Charu work there with Dev.

Now, various reports on social media say that Dev is none other than Abhir. He has changed his identity as he does not want anyone to know he is alive. Earlier, it was reported that Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Raj Anadkat is entering as Abhir.

But it seems the makers have no such plans. Vineet Raina's character has not opened up much yet. He is only seen as Charu and Abhira's boss. It will be interesting to see if he is only Abhir or not.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai also stars Sandeep Kumaar, Anita Raj, Pratiksha Honmukhe, Shivam Khajuria, Gaurav Sharma, Shruti Ulfat, Shruti Rawat, Sandeep Rajora, Preeti Amin, Preeti Puri Choudhary, Sidharth Vasudev, Sachin Tyagi, Niyati Joshi, Rishabh Jaiswal, Sikandar Kharbanda, Sharon Varma, and Manthan Setia.