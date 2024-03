Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is winning hearts. The show is running for 15 years and is doing well on the TRP charts. The fourth generation story has started and it is getting love. The show has been amongst the top five on the TRP charts. However, since a long time the show is getting a tough competition on the TRP charts from Hiba Nawab and Krushal Ahuja starrer Jhanak. Jhanak began a few months back and it has been ruling hearts. The show is amongst the top five shows ever since it began. Jhanak has now overtaken Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on the TRP charts. Yes, it getting all the love. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Dadisa removes Abhira from the Poddar house; Ruhi instigates Armaan to leave his wife for the sake of family

Pratiksha Honmukhe aka Ruhi on Jhanak overtaking Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on TRP charts

Now, Pratiksha Honmukhe who plays the role of Ruhi in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has reacted to Jhanak overtaking their show on the TRP charts. Speaking to India Forums, she said that there is no threat or something because fluctuations are commonplace. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Samridhii Shukla, Shehzada Dhami talk about the upcoming twist in Dadisa's court case

She shared if Jhanak has surpassed Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai today then someday they will also surpass Jhanak. She believes in focusing on one's work and exerting maximum effort. Pratiksha also said that people should work diligently because one day they will get the reward for their hard work.

Hence, Pratiksha does not see Jhanak overtaking them as a threat. She added, "It's a part of life, where changes are constant. So, once again, I reiterate that there is no imminent threat."

Earlier, Krushal Ahuja spoke to the portal about Jhanak surprassing Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He had said that that their focus is less on outdoing Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai or any other show, and more on continually evolving as an individual show with each passing week.

Jhanak recently completed 100 episodes. While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will soon cross the 4500 episodes mark.