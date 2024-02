Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Samridhi Shukla has captivated the audience's hearts with her portrayal of Abhira in the Rajan Shahi show. Prior to Samridhi's entry, ardent fans of YRKKH were in doubt if the actress could carry the entire show on her shoulders as the female lead. However, now that the show is doing great on the TRP charts, viewers are assured that Samridhi was the right choice as the new face of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. While Samridhi is mostly known for her professional work, her personal life was once in the news when she was linked with one of her co-stars. Check out the actor in question, with whom the actress was linked, below. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Yuvraj finally makes an entry; Will Armaan be able to save Abhira this time?

Prior to working in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Abhira, Samridhi Shukla made her debut in the show Saavi Ki Savaari in the year 2021. The actress played the central character of Savi, who is a rickshaw driver. In the same show, Farmaan Haider played the role of Nityam. As both Savi and Nityam's characters were paired opposite each other in the show, Samridhi and Farmaan used to spend a lot of time together, as the majority of the scenes featured them together. According to gossip mongers, Samridhi and Farmaan became close and even started dating each other. They used to spend maximum time together and even used to leave and enter the sets with each other. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Gaurav Sharma OPENS UP on his re-entry in the show; reveals what fans can expect from Yuvraj

However, Farmaan vehemently later bashed the speculations and stated that he never dated Samridhi. The actor mentioned that he and Samridhi are very good friends but never had any romantic feelings towards each other.

Apart from being an actress, Samridhi Shukla is also a voice-over artist who has lent her voice for TV shows like Sai Baba, the Netflix series 13 Reasons Why, and others.