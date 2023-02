TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been the longest running show ever. It started with Hina Khan and Karan Mehra and has gone through several leaps and changes. Now, Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda are playing the leads. They play the roles of Abhimanyu and Akshara in the show and their chemistry is loved by all. Together they are known as AbhiRa and fans simply cannot get over the romantic bond that they share. Even though in the show they are no more a married couple, fans just want to see them together. 'We love Abhira Only' has become a top trend on Twitter with fans reminiscing their romantic moments. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod fans livid with reduced screen time of #AbhiRa; slams makers [Read Tweets]

fans DEMAND makers to bring Abhira together again

All the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fans are remembering how Abhi and Akshara used to be the happiest in each other's company and want to see them together again. Abhira shipper are evening requesting the makers of the show to redeem their romance and bring them back together.

Check out a few tweets below:

Har Kisi ko Nahin Milta Yahan Pyaar Zindagi Main... Kahan se hum... Ajj Kahan A Gayeee ??? Thanks to Makers Who can't see Abhira Happy & Together

???? WE LOVE ABHIRA ONLY #Abhira #yrkkh pic.twitter.com/DciUfXC9sC — Ghazal | غزل (@ghazal_Bux) February 22, 2023

Pls bring back abhira

We are all so done with the manipulation n delusion in which both are living and it's result is the cringe from both sides

Pls stop the cringe

We want our innocence abhira back#yrkkh#abhira WE LOVE ABHIRA ONLY pic.twitter.com/035wJlh6Op — Vishreya (@PotnuruSri) February 22, 2023

pls redeem abhira n bring them back makers ? WE LOVE ABHIRA ONLY#YRKKH #ABHIRA pic.twitter.com/d3eThkwq2x — Vishreya (@PotnuruSri) February 22, 2023

Meanwhile, has entered Abhi and Akshara's lives in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He is now Akshara's partner while Aarohi played by Karishma Sawant is Abhimanyu's partner. Fans definitely do not like this combo and AbhiRa rocks.