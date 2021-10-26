Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: What next for Mohsin Khan after quitting the show as Kartik? [Exclusive]

Mohsin Khan marks his 31st birthday today (October 26). He has been one of the most-loved characters on TV, who made everyone fall in love with Kartik in . He has however quit the show leaving fans heartbroken. He also got a fitting farewell from the TV show, where the entire cast and crew got together to celebrate his super successful stint in the show and wish him the best for the future. However, everyone has been wondering about what next for Mohsin Khan. Well, here’s some amazing news for all Mohsin Khan fans. Also Read - Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 and more: These dhamakedaar twists in your fave TV shows promise an interesting week

A source close to the actor reveals that the actor was feeling that since he is playing Kartik for so long, it will limit the kind of roles that will come his way in the future. Therefore, quitting the show came at the right time. Mohsin had started reaching out to various producers almost 6-8 months ago. He had kept producer Rajan Shahi in the know of his plans and everything went on smoothly, with his exit making way for a new storyline which only takes the Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to a new, exciting level.

The source revealed that Mohsin and Rajan Shahi have plans for another slice-of-life family drama that the producer is planning and Mohsin will have an important and powerful part in that. However, things are at a nascent stage right now. But what is definitely happening is a couple of OTT projects. "Mohsin has been an avid consumer of content on OTT and has been impressed with the kind of movies and web series that are being made on digital. He feels that doing an OTT project next will help him detach from the Kartik image and showcase his versatility. So that is something that's on his priority right now."

The source also revealed that Mohsin is open to genres and fans can expect some really exciting stuff from him in the near future. Interestingly, there were also reports that Mohsin will be one of the contestants on the new season of ’s reality show Bigg Boss 15. Will he be part of it now, as a wild card entry? Since the first wild card entry Rajiv Adatia has already entered the house? Well, that remains to be seen and if it does happen, will take audiences’ excitement to a whole new level.