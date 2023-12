Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has lost all its charm post the recent generation leap. Rajan Shahi’s longest running show, which was usually in the top 5 in the TRP charts has now lost its place in the top 10. Now to retain its top spot, the makers of YRKKH are all set to introduce a love triangle between its leads Ruhi, Abhira and Armaan. As fate had it, Armaan and Ruhi love each other but due to certain misunderstandings Ruhi gets married to Armaan’s younger brother while Armaan gets married to Abhira as Akshara asks Armaan to marry her daughter. Going forward, the story will entirely shift its focus on this love triangle. As we all know Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin have given hopes to rest of the television makers that if nothing works love triangle can save your sinking ship. However, we highly doubt that following the footsteps of Shakti Arora and Bhavika Sharma starrer will hardly benefit YRKKH.

YRKKH is known for its unique love stories

Be it Akshara-Naitik’s arranged marriage, Kartik-Naira’s undying love for each other or Akshara-Abhimanyu’s complex relationship, the love stories of DKP Productions have always been very beautifully crafted. The show is known for its fictional couples who may have gone through a lot of ups and downs but have never stopped loving each other. When Abhinav’s character entered the show playing as a third wheel in Akshara and Abhimanyu’s relationship, the audience didn’t quite like that track. The USP of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is how the makers have shown the complexities of their lead pairs relationship once they get married. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming spoiler: Abhir's character to be back? Makers plan huge twist to pick TRPs

YRKKH loyal viewers want the old charm back

Time will tell if Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will taste the same success as Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin did when it comes to cashing on love triangle, but the ardent fans of YRKKH have been complaining on social media that how they want the old charm of their favourite show back. Fans don’t want to see the complexities of love triangle rather they want to see the beauty of relationships and marriage for which YRKKH is known for. Also Read - Harshad Chopda, Paras Kalnawat, Ritvik Arora: Actors whose relationship with Rajan Shahi went kaput due to toxic work culture

Talking about Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, speculations are rife that channel has issued notice to the makers that if in the coming month TRP doesn’t improve either the show may go off air or there will be a change in time slot.