Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai makers look all set to unravel the whole father and son angle. The latest buzz is that Dr Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) will finally get a hint that Abhir is his son. We will see that he falls sick suddenly. This will make Dr Abhimanyu worried. But Akshara won't allow him to treat him. This will leave him suspicious. He feels that maybe she is hiding his real paternity. This will bring about a new twist in the tale. Abhinav (Jay Soni) and she have been pretending to be a couple in front of the world. As we know, Aabhir was born in Pathankot when she left the city.

On the other hand, Kairav will be against the decision of Abhimanyu to marry Aarohi. He will say that he could not fulfill the duties of a husband towards one sister, and he did not have great hopes from him. Aarohi (Karishma Sawant) will try to convince him to forgive Abhimanyu. But he tells Aarohi that it is a lost cause getting married to Abhimanyu. For the first time, even Manish Goenka (Sachin Tyagi) will oppose the marriage of Abhimanyu and Akshara.

In the mean time, he tells Akshara (Pranali Rathod) that he still has feelings for her. However, Akshara says that there is no love without respect. She says Abhinav stood by her when there was no one. We have to see if Abhir manages to bring Abhimanyu and Akshara closer. Manjiri who is jealous seeing Akshara happy with Abhinav has plans to quickly get Abhi married.