Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod starrer TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai took a shocking turn a couple of weeks ago when the love birds of the show, Abhimanyu and Akshara were separated after a tragic incident in their life. During the same time, Jay Soni entered the show as Abhinav. And thereafter, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai took a leap with Abhinav helping Akshara after her separation from Abhimanyu and the Goenkas. Akshara and Abhinav are seen raising Abhir together as husband and wife. Jay Soni as Abhinav has been winning hearts.

Will Jay Soni turn negative in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai?

Well, the Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod starrer TV show is a huge one with the cast and crew and the storyline grabbing a place in Entertainment News. AbhiRa fandom and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fandom is quite huge and fans whip up theories on the spur of the moment. And fans who ship Abhimanyu and Aksara together are wondering whether Abhinav (played by Jay Soni) will ever turn negative in the show. How else would AbhiRa reunite? Well, we asked Jay and he has answered your queries.

Jay Soni tells us that he has no clue about whether Abhinav will turn negative or not. However, he does adds, "Whatever it will be I will do my best. Negative hoga to pure dil se negative karunga." Jay reveals that he has no idea about the future of his character and he doesn't go and ask. He says that he doesn't want to know and wants it to be a surprise for him as well.

Jay Soni wins hearts in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Ever since Jay started playing Abhinav in the Rajan Shahi-produced TV show, he has been getting immense love for his character and acting chops. Jay feels fortunate to have grabbed the opportunity in such a big show. Meanwhile, in the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Akshara, Abhinav and Abhir reaching the Goenka Mansion where they will get a hearty welcome. Do watch out for Jay Soni as Abhinav, he will steal your hearts.